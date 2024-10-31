Narak Chaturdashi 2024: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, And Puja Vidhi

Narak Chaturdashi, also known as Choti Diwali, Roop Chaudas, or Kali Chaudas, is celebrated a day before Diwali. This auspicious festival marks the defeat of the demon Narakasura by Lord Krishna, symbolizing the victory of good over evil. In 2024, Narak Chaturdashi falls on October 30 and 31, both according to drik panchang.

Date and Time of Narak Chaturdashi 2024

According to drik panchang,

Narak Chaturdashi Date: October 30 and 31, 2024

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 01:15 PM on October 30, 2024

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 03:52 PM on October 31, 2024

Shubh Muhurat for Narak Chaturdashi 2024

The Muhurat, or auspicious time, for performing rituals and puja is critical on Narak Chaturdashi. Lighting lamps and engaging in religious activities during this period enhances the auspiciousness of the event.

Abhyang Snan (Holy Bath) Muhurat: 05:20 AM to 06:32 AM on October 31, 2024

Significance of Narak Chaturdashi

Narak Chaturdashi commemorates the moment when Lord Krishna vanquished the demon Narakasura, who had been terrorizing the heavens and earth. This festival is also associated with cleanliness and purification. People clean their homes, light lamps, and perform Abhyang Snan (holy bath) early in the morning to purify the body, mind, and soul. This cleansing ritual symbolizes washing away the darkness and negativity from one’s life.

Narak Chaturdashi Puja Vidhi

Performing the Narak Chaturdashi puja with devotion brings peace, prosperity, and happiness. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to observe the puja:

Preparation for Abhyang Snan:

Begin the day with Abhyang Snan. This bath, preferably taken before sunrise, involves using oil, scented water, and herbs.

It’s believed to purify the body and mind, keeping negativity at bay.

Lighting Diyas:

After the bath, light earthen lamps (diyas) around the house. This symbolizes removing darkness and welcoming positivity.

Some people place a diya at the entrance of their homes and pray for the blessings of Lord Krishna and Yama (God of Death) for protection and prosperity.

Offering Prayers:

Set up a clean place for the prayer and offer flowers, incense, sweets, and fruits to Lord Krishna.

Chant mantras and recite the Narakasura Vadh story, meditating on Krishna’s valor and the triumph of good over evil.

Worshiping Lord Krishna:

Offer tulsi leaves to Lord Krishna as he is fond of this sacred plant.

Sing or play bhajans (devotional songs) dedicated to Krishna to elevate the spiritual atmosphere.

Food Offerings:

Prepare sweets and delicacies, such as laddoos, for offering. Sharing these with family and neighbors is a cherished part of the celebration.

Family Gatherings and Feast:

After the puja, gather with family and friends for a celebratory meal, as the festival emphasizes togetherness and joy.

Narak Chaturdashi Mantras

Chanting mantras on Narak Chaturdashi is a powerful way to invoke divine blessings and seek the removal of negative energies:

Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya

Om Shri Krishnaaya Namaha

These mantras resonate with the energy of Lord Krishna and bring peace, joy, and protection to devotees.

Celebrations across India

Narak Chaturdashi is widely celebrated across different regions with slight variations. In Maharashtra, it's popular as Roop Chaudas, where people seek beauty and well-being. In South India, people observe this day as Deepavali, celebrating with firecrackers, sweets, and traditional meals. Despite regional differences, the underlying theme remains the victory of light over darkness.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)