Naraka Chaturdashi 2020: Chhoti Diwali Abhyang Snan timings, muhurat and vidhi

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Naraka Chaturdashi, also known as Chhoti Diwali, Kali Chaudas, Roop Chaudas, Naraka Nivaran Chaturdashi or Bhoot Chaturdashi is on November 14, this year. It happens to be the second day of the five-day-long festival of Diwali.

The festival is celebrated on the Chaturdashi (14th day) of the Krishna Paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar month of Kartik. It is believed that demon Narakasura was killed on this day by Lord Krishna, Satyabhama and Goddess Kali.

On this day, devotees begin with early morning rituals and festivities continue throughout the day.

Abhyang Snan Muhurat:

Narak Chaturdashi on Saturday, November 14, 2020

Abhyang Snan Muhurat - 05:23 AM to 06:43 AM

Duration - 01 Hour 20 Mins

Moonrise at Abhyang Snan - 05:23 AM

Abhyang Snan during Moonrise and Chaturdashi

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 05:59 PM on Nov 13, 2020

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 02:17 PM on Nov 14, 2020

(as per drikpanchang.com)

Naraka Chaturdashi Rituals:

It is said that on this day, puja is performed with oil, flowers, and sandalwood. Coconuts are also offered to Lord Hanuman and Prasada of the sesame seed, jaggery and rice flakes (poha) with ghee and sugar.

On this day, Abhyang Snan holds greater significance. It is said that those who perform Abhyang Snan on this day, can avoid going to Naraka (hell). While taking a bath, Til (sesame oil) is used as an Ubtan.

Abhyang Snan on Naraka Chaturdashi might be one day before or on the same day of Lakshmi Puja day on English Calendar. Abhyang Snan is always done during moonrise but before sunrise while Chaturdashi Tithi is prevailing.

In some places, Goddess Kali or Maa Shakti is worshipped on this day. It is believed that Maa Kali killed the demon Narakasura on Chaturdashi, therefore it is referred to as Naraka Chaturdashi.

Kali Chaudas removes laziness from the daily routine and other evils which cause a hindrance in our lives and create a hell-like situation. It brings forth a shining and prosperous life.

Naraka Chaturdashi Vidhi:

After taking the ritualistic shower to ward off evil and negativity, people wear new clothes, worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and the other Gods, have sweets and delicacies and burst crackers.

It is believed that by worshipping to the might force on this day, one can prevent evil and negativity in life. It symbolizes the rejection of Naraka (hell) by embracing goodness.

Happy Diwali to all our readers!