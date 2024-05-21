Narasimha Jayanti 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals, Significance, and Wishes to Celebrate This Auspicious Day

Narsingh Jayanti is a Hindu festival celebrated every year on the Chaturdashi date or on the 14th day of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month, which falls between April and May in the Gregorian calendar. On this day, by worshiping Lord Vishnu and Lord Narasimha as per the rituals, all troubles go away. Narasimha Jayanti will be celebrated on May 21, 2024.

In the Narasimha avatar, Lord Vishnu incarnated as half lion and half human. According to Hindu religious scriptures, Lord Narasimha is believed to be the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu who came to earth to kill Hiranyakashipu. By worshiping Lord Narasimha on this day, it is believed all your obstacles in life go away.

Narasimha Jayanti 2024: Date

Narasimha Jayanti is celebrated on the 14th day of Vaisakha, between April and May. Narasimha Jayanti falls on May 21 in 2024.

Narasimha Jayanti 2024: Puja Timings

As per Drik Panchang, the shubh muhurat to worship Lord Narasimha is:

Evening puja timings: 4:24 pm to 7:09 pm

Chaturdashi Tithi: 5:39 pm on May 21 to 6:47 pm on May 22

Narasimha Jayanti: Puja Vidhi

- Devotees should wake up early, bathe, and commence the puja rituals, starting with placing the idol of Lord Narasimha on a wooden plank and bathing it with Panchamrit.

- Adorn the idol with jewelry, light a ghee diya, and recite Lord Narasimha mantras. Offer flowers, five fruits, dry fruits, and homemade kheer or halwa.

- Devotees take Sankalp during Madhyahna and perform Lord Narasimha Puja before nightfall, as it is believed Lord Narasimha emerged at dusk during Chaturdashi.

- It is recommended to keep a night vigil and perform Visarjan Puja the next morning, ensuring the fast is broken after the Puja and presenting Dana to Brahmin.

- Visiting temples and seeking the blessings of Lord Vishnu is an important aspect of Narasimha Jayanti celebrations.

Narasimha Jayanti 2024: Significance

According to mythological beliefs, Lord Vishnu incarnated on earth in the form of Narasimha to kill the demon king Hiranyakashyap. It is believed that Prahlad attained Vaikuntha Dham through his utmost devotion to Lord Vishnu.

Whoever worships the Narasimha incarnation of Lord Vishnu receives mental and physical strength. By worshiping this form of Lord Vishnu on this day, all the problems in life go away and enemies are also destroyed.

Narasimha Jayanti 2024: Wishes, Mantra to Share

- This Narasimha Jayanti, keep faith in Lord Vishnu and let him guide us to a life of prosperity and success.

- Lord Narasimha inspires us to always do the right thing. Happy Narasimha Jayanti.

- No matter how dark it may seem, the light of goodness is constant at the end of the tunnel. Happy Narasimha Jayanti.

ॐ उग्रं वीरं महाविष्णुं ज्वलन्तं सर्वतोमुखम्

नृसिंहं भीषणं भद्रं मृत्यु मृत्युं नमाम्यहम्,

ॐ नृम नृम नृम नर सिंहाय नमः

Happy Narasimha Jayanti 2024

