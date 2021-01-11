Renowned 'Woh Humsafar Tha' Pakistani poet, lyricist Naseer Turabi dies aged 75

NEW DELHI: Popular Urdu poet and lyricist from Pakistan, Naseer Turabi passed away Karachi on Sunday (January 11). He was 75.

It is reported that the poet suffered a paralysis attack a couple of years ago and was keeping unwell for some time. He fell into the comatose state last year. His funeral prayers will be held on Monday after Zohrain at Imambargah Shuhada-e-Karbala in Ancholi, after which he will be interred at the Wadi-e-Hussain graveyard.

Turabi was born in Hyderabad, Deccan on June 15, 1945. His father Allama Rasheed Turabi was a renowned religious scholar. He came to Pakistan after the independence of Pakistan in 1947. He did his M.A. in Mass Communications from the University of Karachi in 1968. He lived in Karachi.

After the East Pakistan Separation, he wrote a Ghazal 'Woh Humsafar Tha' expressing the sadness at the great tragedy of separation of East Pakistan. The same Ghazal was later used as a theme song for Humsafar drama series. He also wrote lyrics for the theme song 'Dil Ka Jo Mol Chukatay Honge' of Mol and Zindagi Gulzar Hai drama series. He has also written lyrics of 'Dil Aitebaar' for 'Khwab Saraye' and for 'Yaqeen Ka Safar' OST.