National Best Friends Day 2021: History and significance

New Delhi: National Best Friends Day is celebrated each year on June 8. The day is meant to show gratitude towards the pillar of strength, who have stood by us through thick and thin, that is, your best friends. On this day, best friends especially take out time for each other and pamper one another.

However, this year due to the pandemic best friends will have to observe social distancing while celebrating the day. They can opt for virtual meet-ups and online gifting to shower their love on their best buddy.

History of National Best Friends Day

The origins of this day are unknown. But it has been celebrated in the United States of America (USA) since around 1935. The day is specifically popular among young people.

Significance of National Best Friends Day

National Best Friends Day helps you to appreciate your friends who have become family to you. These people have a special place in your heart but you might not always show your love to them. This day makes sure that at least once in a year you express your love and gratitude to your closest pals.