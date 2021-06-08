हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
National Best Friends Day 2021

National Best Friends Day 2021: History and significance

National Best Friends Day is meant to show gratitude towards the pillar of strength, who have stood by us through thick and thin, that is, your best friends. 

National Best Friends Day 2021: History and significance
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay

New Delhi: National Best Friends Day is celebrated each year on June 8. The day is meant to show gratitude towards the pillar of strength, who have stood by us through thick and thin, that is, your best friends. On this day, best friends especially take out time for each other and pamper one another.

However, this year due to the pandemic best friends will have to observe social distancing while celebrating the day. They can opt for virtual meet-ups and online gifting to shower their love on their best buddy.

History of National Best Friends Day

The origins of this day are unknown. But it has been celebrated in the United States of America (USA) since around 1935. The day is specifically popular among young people.

Significance of National Best Friends Day

National Best Friends Day helps you to appreciate your friends who have become family to you. These people have a special place in your heart but you might not always show your love to them. This day makes sure that at least once in a year you express your love and gratitude to your closest pals.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
National Best Friends Day 2021National Best Friends DayNational Best Friends Day HistoryNational Best Friends Day Significance
Next
Story

Horoscope for June 8 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Take a short trip Cancerians, plan something with family Pisceans!

Must Watch

PT14M35S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day