National Intern Day 2024: Significance, History & Ways To Celebrate

This year's National Intern Day, which falls on July 25, is observed on the last Thursday of July. Though some interns are school children who fulfil the required working age, most interns are college students or recent graduates. Internships offer financial benefits and insightful industry knowledge, frequently acting as beginnings to rewarding employment.

National Intern Day 2024: Significance

On National Intern Day, we raise awareness of the value of internships and the profound influence they have on businesses. Companies are urged to invest in strong internship programs that offer valuable experiences and growth opportunities by acknowledging the efforts of interns. Companies gain from this investment as well as the interns since they frequently bring new ideas and perspectives to the table. Additionally, National Intern Day encourages a more diverse and equitable workplace by addressing the difficulties and injustices encountered by applicants at the entry level. All things considered, this festival acts as a reminder that interns are vital to the workforce's future and that their contributions ought to be recognized and appreciated.

National Intern Day 2024: History

WayUp is the creator of National Intern Day. The purpose of the day is to honour, celebrate, and recognize the contributions of the world's future leaders. WayUp celebrated its first National Intern Day in 2017 with the goal of raising awareness of the difficulties and injustices that interns and entry-level applicants frequently encounter in the workplace. WayUp also seeks to raise awareness of the critical role internships play in gaining exposure and important experience. Internships are sometimes written off as frivolous embellishment on resumes, but they actually offer a genuine chance to change the workforce for years to come.

National Intern Day 2024: Ways To Celebrate