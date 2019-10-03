Navratri 2019 Day 5: Seek Maa Skandamata's blessings for wisdom, salvation

The highly auspicious festival of Navratri commenced from September 29 this year and is being celebrated across the nation with full gusto. Devotees are busy worshipping Maa Durga in their own unique ways and preparations for Ashtami and Navmi are in full swing.

The nine-day long festival is dedicated to the nine different forms of Durga.

Maa Durga is worshipped in nine forms and each day is dedicated to one of her avatars.

On the fifth day of Navaratri, that is today, Lord Kartikeya’s mother – Skandamata - is worshipped by devotees. Since Durga gave birth to Lord Kartikeya (also known as Skanda) in this form, she is known as Skandamata.

She is depicted with four hands and has baby Kartikeya on her lap. She is mounted on a lion.

Her devotees worship her for attaining wisdom and salvation. She has the power to instil knowledge even in the most illiterate person. By worshipping her, devotees also get the blessings of Lord Kartikeya too.

Here’s a simple Mantra dedicated to Devi Skandamata:

ॐ देवी स्कन्दमातायै नमः॥

Om Devi Skandamatayay Namah॥

​Check out Skandamata Stuti here:

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ स्कन्दमाता रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah॥