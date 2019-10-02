Navratri 2019: Follow the colour code for each day!

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Navratri has begun in full festive fervour from September 29 this year and will last till October 7. Vijayadashami or Dussehra falls on October 8, making this month a festival-heavy time!

While North India celebrates the 9-day Navratri festival with much gusto, the five-day-long Durga Pujo Mahotsav is celebrated during the same time across the globe. In West Bengal, North East, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Bihar, Jharkhand and adjoining states welcome Maa Durga to their abode.

Navratri and Durga Puja coincide, thus making it a grand festive time for countrymen. In fact, the Indian diaspora abroad celebrates both the festivals with utmost devotion and fervour.

While celebrations are in full swing and preparations of Dandiya and Garbha nights too are done, we thought of helping you out with the Navratri colour code which is for each specific day.

According to drikpanchang.com, this year the colour code is:

Navratri Day 1: September 29, 2019, Sunday

Colour: Orange

This signifies positivity and exuberance.

Navratri Day 2: September 30, 2019, Monday

Colour: White

The colour signifies peace and security.

Navratri Day 3: October 1, 2019, Tuesday

Colour: Red

The bright red colour fills the person with energy and vigour.

Navratri Day 4: October 2, 2019, Wednesday

Colour: Royal Blue

The colour brings richness and tranquillity in the person.

Navratri Day 5: October 3, 2019, Thursday

Colour: Yellow

The pulpy warm yellow makes the person feel happy and positive.

Navratri Day 6: October 4, 2019, Friday

Colour: Green

The colour green stands for new beginnings, fertility and growth. It also gives tranquillity.

Navratri Day 7: October 5, 2019, Saturday

Colour: Grey

This colour ensures the person stays humble.

Navratri Day 8: October 6, 2019, Sunday

Colour: Purple

This is the colour of grandeur and luxury. Wearing this colour on Navratri Day 8 will help seek the Goddess's blessings for richness.

Navratri Day 9: October 7, 2019, Monday

Colour: Peacock Green

This colour signifies uniqueness and compassion, so you will stand out from the crowd.

Navratri Day 10: October 8, 2019, Tuesday

Colour: Pink

The colour stands for love and affection. This colour makes the person charming.

There are four types of Navratri throughout the year, each falling in a particular season.

However, the most common and widely celebrated Navratri happens to be Sharad or Shardiya Navratri (September-October) and Chaitra Navratri (March-April) respectively. Now, during the nine-day long Hindu festival of Maa Durga, devotees observe fast and pray to the goddess seeking her blessings.

Jai Mata Di!