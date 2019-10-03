Navratri 2019: Know the origin and existence of the 51 Shaktipeethas

The festival of Navratri has gripped the entire nation and is being celebrated with full gusto by devotees. Temples have been decorated, mirth and merriment are in the air and people are busy preparing for Ashtami and Navmi. The nine-day long festival dedicated to Maa Durga began on September 29 this year.

Shaktipeethas are places of worship dedicated to Maa Durga and are spread throughout India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. If you are wondering about how these Shaktipeethas came into existence, here is a popular legend describing their origin.

The Legend:

According to a legend, King Daksha, who was one of the sons of Brahma, performed Vrihaspati Yagna with the intention of taking revenge against Lord Shiva who had married his daughter Sati against his wishes. The Yagna took place in Satya Yuga with all dieties invited except Shiva and Sati.

Sati wasn't invited to the Yagna yet she had a strong desire to attend it. Lord Shiva tried his best to stop her from going but eventually had to give in to his wife's desire and he allowed her to go along with his 'ganas' ( followers).

When she reached her parent's house, Sati wasn't given the treatment a daughter would expect. She was instead rebuked and insulted for having been married to a 'yogi'. The way her father insulted Shiva, her husband, was too much for Sati and she set herself ablaze by jumping into the pyre.

Lord Shiva was furious when he learnt about Sati's death and destroyed the place where the Yagna was held. King Daksha's head was severed off his body by the Ganas. After Daksha apologized for his foolish act, Lord Shiva replaced his head with that of a goat.

But the lord was struck by grief with his wife's death and he took Sati's body with him and started performing the dance of destruction, also known as Rudra Tandav.

Looking at Lord Shiva, other Gods requested Lord Vishnu to do something to stop this dance. Lord Vishnu, known as 'the preserver' cut Sati's body into 51 pieces with his Sudarshan Chakra to bring Lord Shiva back to his sanity.

The 51 parts of Sati's body fell at different places which are today known as Shaktipeethas.

At all Shaktipeethas, Goddess Shakti is accompanied by Lord Bhairava (a manifestation of Lord Shiva).

The 51 Shaktipeethas are as follows: