Navratri 2020: Date, Ghatasthapana timings and full puja schedule

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Navratri will commence this yeat from October 17 and last till 25 of this month, with Vijayadashami on October 25/26 (depending upon timings). The nine-day long festival is dedicated to the different forms of Maa Durga, who is worshipped by the devotees in 9 avatars.

There are four types of Navratri throughout the year, each falling in a particular season. However, the most common and widely celebrated Navratri happens to be Sharad or Shardiya Navratri (September-October) and Chaitra Navratri (March-April) respectively. During the nine-day long Hindu festival of Maa Durga, devotees observe fast and pray to the goddess seeking her blessings.

The Ghatasthapana will be on Day 1 of the Navratri puja i.e on October 17, 2020, and Goddess Shailputri will be worshipped on this day.

Ashwina Ghatasthapana on Saturday, October 17, 2020

Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 06:23 AM to 10:12 AM

Duration - 03 Hours 49 Mins

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 11:43 AM to 12:29 PM

Duration - 00 Hours 46 Mins

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls during prohibited Chitra Nakshatra

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 01:00 AM on Oct 17, 2020

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 09:08 PM on Oct 17, 2020

Chitra Nakshatra Begins - 02:58 PM on Oct 16, 2020

Chitra Nakshatra Ends - 11:52 AM on Oct 17, 2020

(as per drikpanchang.com)

On the first day of Navratri, Ghatasthapana ritual takes place, marking the beginning of the festival. It invokes the Goddess Shakti before the 9-day puja begins.

Complete Navratri 2020 day-wise schedule:

October 17, Day 1 - Pratipada, Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja

October 18, Day 2 - Dwitiya, Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja

October 19, Day 3 - Tritiya, Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja

October 20, Day 4 - Chaturthi, Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Upang Lalita Vrat

October 21, Day 5 - Panchami, Skandamata Puja, Saraswati Avahan

October 22, Day 6 - Shashthi, Katyayani Puja, Saraswati Puja

October 23, Day 7 - Saptami, Kalaratri Puja

October 24, Day 8 - Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami

Sandhi Puja begins at 06:34 AM

Sandhi Puja ends at 07:22 AM

October 25, Day 9 - Navami, Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa, Navratri Parana, Vijayadashami

October 26, Day 10 - Dashami, Durga Visarjan

Sharad Navratri coincides with Durga Puja festivity which is a 5-day long festival, widely celebrated across the globe. It is a major festival for Bengali community. This year it begins from October 22 to 26 respectively.

Here's wishing all our readers a very happy Navratri and Durga Puja!