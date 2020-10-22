Navratri 2020, Day 6: Pray to Maa Katyayani for a happy married life - know the significance and mantra

New Delhi: One of the most widely celebrated festivals of Navratri began on October 17 and today is the sixth day of puja. The entire country right now is immersed in the festive spirit of this 9-day long festival. Navratri or Durga Puja marks the victory of good over evil. Navratri ends with Vijayadashami celebrations. This year, it falls on October 26.

During the nine days of Navratri, nine forms of Goddess Durga is worshipped. On the sixth day, devotees pray to Goddess Katyayani. Katyayani happens to be the second name for Goddess Parvati in Amarakosha - the Sanskrit lexicon.

Devi Katyayani is associated with the red colour, similar to Maa Durga. According to Skanda Purana, Devi Katyayani is referred to as being created from the spontaneous anger of the Gods which ultimately killed the demon - Mahishasura. She rides a lion, given to her by Goddess Parvati. She has three eyes and is four-armed.

Chant this mantra dedicated to Maa Katyayani:

कात्यायनि महामाये महायोगिन्यधीश्वरि । नन्द गोपसुतं देविपतिं मे कुरु ते नमः ॥

Katyayani Mahamaye Mahayoginyadheeshwari

Nandgopsutam Devipatim Me Kuru Te Namah

Here are the benefits of chanting Katyayani Mantra:

If your marriage is getting delayed, this mantra will remove all the hurdles, Manglik Dosha from your horoscope.

Married couples too can chant this mantra for blissful married life and to have a child soon.

Katyayani Mantra can also be chanted by couples who are in love but are yet to get their parents' consent for marriage.

Navratri is celebrated twice a year. Chaitra Navratri falls between March and April while Sharad or Sharadiya Navratri takes place between September and October. On the sixth day of Navratri, Durga Puja celebrations begin.

Navratri marks the victory of good over evil and holds a great value amongst devotees. Navratri and Durga Puja is widely celebrated in the country and there are many legends associated with the festival.

Happy Navratri and a prosperous Durga Pujo!