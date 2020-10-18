Navratri 2020: Worship Maa Brahmacharini on 2nd day — Puja Vidhi, mantra, colour

NEW DELHI: The auspicious occasion of Navratri began on Saturday (October 17) and the first day was dedicated to Shailputri, the daughter of the mountains. Today (October 18) is the second day of Navratri and the day is dedicated to Maa Maa Brahmacharini, another incarnation of Parvati.

In this form, Goddess Parvati became Sati, her unmarried self. Brahmacharini is worshipped for emancipation or moksha and endowment of peace and prosperity.

Maa Brahmachairi wears white clothes, holds a rosary in her right hand and Kamandal, a water utensil in her left hand and symbolizes bliss and calm.

Puja Vidhi:

Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped by offering flowers, akshat, roli, and sandalwood. Devotees pour milk, curd and honey and offer bhog as a part of the pooja vidhi. After this, paan, betel nut and cloves are also offered.

Favourite flower:

The favourite flower of Maa Brahmacharini is considered to be jasmine and hence offered it is offered to the Goddess by devotees during the puja. It is believed that worshipping Maa Brahmacharini blesses with calmness and happiness in life.

Royal blue is the colour of the day:

Blue is the color code of this day. Blue colour depicts tranquillity yet strong energy.

Since Maa Brahmacharini is governed by Mangal, the controller of all fortunes, her devotees worship her on the second day of Navaratri to seek her blessings for peace and virtue and prosperity.

You can chant this Mantra to pay ode to Goddess Brahmacharini:

दधाना करपद्माभ्यामक्षमालाकमण्डलू।

देवी प्रसीदतु मयि ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा॥

Dadhana Karpadma abhyamaksh Mala kamandalu

Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinya Nuttam

Here's wishing one and all a very Happy Navratri.