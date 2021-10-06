Navratri 2021: Date, Ghatasthapana puja timings and day-wise full calendar

New Delhi: The much-awaited 9-day long festival of Navratri will begin from October 7 and culminate with Vijayadashami (Dussehra) on October 15 this year. Devotees worship 9 different forms of Maa Durga during Navratri and seek her blessings.

TYPES OF NAVRATRIS:

There are four types of Navratri throughout the year, each falling in a particular season. However, the most common and widely celebrated Navratri happens to be Sharad or Shardiya Navratri (September-October) and Chaitra Navratri (March-April) respectively.

During the nine-day long Hindu festival of Maa Durga, devotees observe fast and pray to the goddess seeking her blessings.

The Ghatasthapana puja will take place on October 7, 2021, i.e. Day 1 of Sharad Navratri. On this day, Goddess Shailputri will be worshipped.

GHATASTHAPANA PUJA TIMINGS:

Ashwina Ghatasthapana on Thursday, October 7, 2021

Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 06:17 AM to 07:07 AM

Duration - 00 Hours 50 Mins

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 11:45 AM to 12:32 PM

Duration - 00 Hours 47 Mins

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls during prohibited Chitra Nakshatra

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls during prohibited Vaidhriti Yoga

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls during Dvi-Svabhava Kanya Lagna

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 04:34 PM on Oct 06, 2021

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 01:46 PM on Oct 07, 2021

Chitra Nakshatra Begins - 11:20 PM on Oct 06, 2021

Chitra Nakshatra Ends - 09:13 PM on Oct 07, 2021

Vaidhriti Yoga Begins - 05:12 AM on Oct 07, 2021

Vaidhriti Yoga Ends - 01:40 AM on Oct 08, 2021

Kanya Lagna Begins - 06:17 AM on Oct 07, 2021

Kanya Lagna Ends - 07:07 AM on Oct 07, 2021

FULL DAY-WISE NAVRATRI CALENDAR 2021:

Oct 7, Day 1 - Ghatasthapana, Chandra Darshana, Shailputri Puja

Oct 8, Day 2 -Dwitiya, Brahmacharini Puja

Oct 9, Day 3 - Tritiya, Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja, Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi

Oct 10, Day 4 - Panchami, Upang Lalita Vrat, Skandamata Puja

Oct 11, Day 5 - Shashthi, Saraswati Avahan, Katyayani Puja

Oct 12, Day 6 - Saptami, Saraswati Puja, Kalaratri Puja

Oct 13, Day 7 - Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja

Oct 14, Day 8 - Navami, Maha Navami, Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa

Oct 15, Day 9 - Dashami, Navratri Parana, Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami

(puja timings as per drikpanchang.com)

Sharad Navratri coincides with the Durga Puja festivity which is a 5-day long festival, widely celebrated across the globe. It is a major festival for the Bengali community. This year it begins from October 11 to 15 respectively.

Jai Mata Di!