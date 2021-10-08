हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Navratri 2021

Navratri 2021, Day 2: Pray to goddess Brahmacharini for prosperity, chant these mantras!

During Navratri, nine different forms of Navdurga are worshipped and devotees seek Maa Shakti's blessings. The second day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini. 

Navratri 2021, Day 2: Pray to goddess Brahmacharini for prosperity, chant these mantras!
Pic Courtesy: Representational use only

New Delhi: One of the most auspicious festivals widely celebrated in the country and abroad by the diaspora population - Navratri is here. The 9-day long festivity began this year on October 7 and will last till Vijayadashami (Dussehra) on October 15 respectively. 

During Navratri, nine different forms of Navdurga are worshipped and devotees seek Maa Shakti's blessings. The second day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini. 

MAA BRAHMACHARINI RITUAL ON DAY 2 OF NAVRATRI:

On the second day of Navratri, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped. She is Sati - the daughter of Daksha Prajapati, who later marries Lord Shiva. However, as Brahmacharini, she is worshipped in the unmarried form. 

Maa Brahmacharini is depicted as walking bare feet, carrying a Japa Mala (rosary) in her right hand and a Kamandalu in her left hand respectively. Her governing planet is Mars (Mangal), the controller of fortunes, therefore her devotees pray to her on the second day of Navratri, seeking her blessings for peace, virtue and prosperity. 

You can chant these mantras of Maa Brahmacharini:

ॐ देवी ब्रह्मचारिण्यै नम:
Oṃ Devī Brahmacāriṇyai Namaḥ 

दधाना करपद्माभ्यामक्षमालाकमण्डलू।
देवी प्रसीदतु मयि ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा॥

Dadhana Karpadma Abhyamaksh Mala Kamandalu
Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinya Nuttam

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Navratri!

 

 

