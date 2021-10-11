Navratri 2021, Day 6: Pray to Maa Katyayani for a blissful married life, chant these mantras

New Delhi: Festival of Navratri began on October 7 and will end on October 15. The nine-day celebration marks the victory of good over evil by Goddess Durga - who has nine avatars. Each day a different avatar of the Goddess is worshipped by the devotees. Today marks the sixth date of Navratri and the devotees pray to Goddess Katyayani. Katyayani happens to be the second name for Goddess Parvati in Amarakosha - the Sanskrit lexicon.

Devi Katyayani is associated with the red colour, similar to Maa Durga. According to Skanda Purana, Devi Katyayani is referred to as being created from the spontaneous anger of the Gods which ultimately killed the demon - Mahishasura. She rides a lion, given to her by Goddess Parvati. She has three eyes and is four-armed.

Chant this mantra dedicated to Maa Katyayani on day 6 of Navratri:

कात्यायनि महामाये महायोगिन्यधीश्वरि । नन्द गोपसुतं देविपतिं मे कुरु ते नमः ॥

Katyayani Mahamaye Mahayoginyadheeshwari

Nandgopsutam Devipatim Me Kuru Te Namah

Benefits of chanting Katyayani Mantra:

If you are experiencing a delay in getting married, this mantra will remove all the hurdles, Manglik Dosha from your horoscope.

If you are married, chant this mantra for a blissful married life and to have a child soon.

Katyayani Mantra can also be chanted by couples who are in love but are yet to get their parents' consent for marriage.

The festival of Navratri is celebrated twice a year. Chaitra Navratri falls between March and April while Sharad or Sharadiya Navratri takes place between September and October. Sharadiya Navratri is also called ‘Maha Navratri’.

On the sixth day of Navratri, Durga Puja celebrations begin. Navratri ends with Vijayadashami celebrations. This year, it falls on October 15.

Navratri marks the victory of good over evil and holds great value amongst devotees. Navratri and Durga Puja are widely celebrated in the country and there are many legends associated with the festival.

Happy Navratri and a prosperous Durga Pujo!