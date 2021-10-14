हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Navratri 2021

Navratri 2021, Day 9: Worship Maa Siddhidhatri for wish fulfillment on Navmi, chant her mantras!

On the 9th Day of Navratri, i.e on Navmi, Maa Siddhidhatri is worshipped by devotees. 

Navratri 2021, Day 9: Worship Maa Siddhidhatri for wish fulfillment on Navmi, chant her mantras!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/Wikipedia (Representational use only)

New Delhi: The much-revered festival of Navratri started this year on October 7 and will last till Vijayadashami (Dussehra) on October 15 respectively. The 9-day long festival of Sharad Navratri coincides with Durga Puja during September-October annually. During Navratri, the goddess is worshipped in her different avatars. 

On the 9th Day of Navratri, i.e on Navmi, Maa Siddhidhatri is worshipped by devotees. 

Navmi Puja on Navratri - Maa Siddhidhatri Prayer:

This form of Durga blesses her bhakts with wish fulfilment. All the divine aspirations of the devotees are fulfilled by the 9th form of Durga—Maa Siddhidhatri. Siddhi means supernatural power or meditative ability and Dhatri refers to the giver or awarder. 

The goddess is believed to possess several kinds of healing powers. In this form, Goddess Siddhidatri is seen having four hands holding a discus, conch shell, trident and mace, sitting on a fully bloomed lotus or a lion.

MAA SIDDHIDHATRI MANTRA FOR CHANTING:

सिद्ध गन्धर्व यज्ञद्यैर सुरैर मरैरपि |
सेव्यमाना सदा भूयात्‌ सिद्धिदा सिद्धि दायिनी ||

वन्दे वांछित मनोरथार्थ चन्द्रार्घकृत शेखराम्। 
कमलस्थितां चतुर्भुजा सिद्धीदात्री यशस्वनीम्॥ 

स्वर्णावर्णा निर्वाणचक्रस्थितां नवम् दुर्गा त्रिनेत्राम्। 
शख, चक्र, गदा, पदम, धरां सिद्धीदात्री भजेम्॥

MAA SIDDHIDHATRI AND LORD SHIVA CONNECTION:

Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati's Ardhanareshwar Swaroop is connected with Lord Maa Siddhidhatri. It is believed that one side of Mahadev is goddess Siddhidhatri—the form of Durga, Shakti. As per many beliefs and ancient Vedic scriptures, Lord Shiva achieved siddhis by praying to Goddess Siddhidhatri.

Maa Siddhidhatri's weapons include Mace, Chakra, Shankha, lotus in which 8 siddhis are absorbed. The goddess is mounted on a lion or a fully bloomed lotus. 

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Navratri!

 

