Navratri 2022: Colours for nine days of festival and their significance, start and end dates - check details

Navratri 2022: With Mahalaya, which falls on September 25 this year, the Shraddh period will get over and it will be time to welcome Goddess Durga. Matri Paksha will begin and Navratri 2022 will begin on September 26. Navratri is one of the most auspicious and important festivals among Hindus. It is considered to be a symbol of victory of good over evil. The nine-day-long festival is dedicated to the worship of the nine avatars of Maa Durga and culminates with the immersion of the goddess' idols on Vijay Dashami. This year, Vijay Dashami is on October 5.

As nine avatars of Maa Durga are worshipped on 9 days, a specific colour is considered auspicious for each of the 9 days. As per Drik Panchang, here are the 9 colours for the nine days of Navratri 2022 and their significance.

Also read: Navratri 2022: Don't cut hair, DO NOT eat this - check dos and don'ts of fasting, shubh muhurat and more

Day 1 (September 26, 2022, Monday): On this day Maa Shailaputri is worshipped. The colour of the first day of Navratri is White. Experience a feeling of inner peace and security.

Day 2 (September 27, 2022, Tuesday): Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on this day. Red is the colour for the second day. A colour of love and passion, red fills a person with vigour and vitality.

Day 3 (September 28, 2022, Wednesday): Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped today. The colour for the third day of Navratri is Royal Blue. This vivid shade of blue represents richness and tranquillity.

Day 4 (September 29, 2022, Thursday): Today, Maa Kushmanda is worshipped. The fourth day's colour is Yellow. This is a warm colour that keeps the person cheerful all day.

Day 5 (September 30, 2022, Friday): Maa Skandmata is worshipped on Day 5. The colour is Green for day 5. Green represents new beginnings in life.

Day 6 (October 1, 2022, Saturday): On this sixth day, Maa Katyayani is prayed to. The colour for this day is Grey. This colour represents balanced emotions and keeps the person down-to-earth.

Day 7 (October 2, 2022, Sunday): Maa Kaalratri is worshipped on day seven. The colour of the seventh day is Orange. This colour is full of positive energy and keeps the person upbeat.

Day 8 (October 3, 2022, Monday): The ninth day of Navratri sees the worship of Maa Mahagauri. Peacock Green is the colour of this day. Peacock green stands for compassion and freshness.

Day 9 (October 4, 2022, Tuesday): On the ninth day, Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped. The colour for the ninth day is Pink. The colour pink symbolizes universal love, affection and harmony.

Also read: Navratri Date 2022: Day-wise calendar, shubh muhurat and 9 avatars of Maa Durga worshipped on 9 days