Navratri 2022: Don't cut hair, DO NOT eat this - check dos and don'ts of fasting, shubh muhurat and more

Navratri 2022 fasting, shubh muhurat: The nine-day-long festival of Navratri is around the corner. Across the country, Navratri is celebrated with much pomp and show and it is dedicated to the worship of the nine avatars of Maa Durga and culminates with the immersion of the Goddess' idols on Vijay Dashami. Navratri is one of the most auspicious and important festivals among Hindus. It is considered to be a symbol of victory of good over evil. Devotees observe fast for nine days, especially in North India. There are certain rules of fasting. Let's find out the dos and don'ts of fasting. Let's check out:

Navratri 2022: Dos and Don'ts of fasting

- Avoid eating non-vegetarian and tamsic food during this period and also stay away from alcohol

- Instead of rice and wheat, use kuttu ka atta, Singhade ka atta, bajra and sabu dana in your pooris, pulao etc

- Use rock salt and not table salt to prepare dishes

- Switch to ghee or peanut oil in place of refined oil to prepare food during Navratri

- Avoid using spices such as turmeric, clove etc in cooking

- Do not cut your hair or get shaved during the 9 days of Navratri celebrations

- Get a spring cleaning done and keep your house clean during Navratri. On the nine days, take bath and get cleaned in the morning before starting your day and before offering prasad to the god.

- Do the Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana on the very first day of Navratri. One of the most significant rituals of the festivals, the kalash sthapana should be done while it's still Pratipada.

- Chant Durga artis, shlokas, and mantras to pray to Goddess Durga

- During all the nine days, a diya has to be lit and placed before the goddess

Navratri vrat: Who can fast?

Irrespective of age or gender, anyone in the right health can observe the vrat. But if you are unwell or under medication or undergoing treatment, it's best to avoid fasting. In case of any kind of health complications, check with a doctor before you decide to fast.

Navratri 2022: Shubh Muhurat

According to the Drikpanchang, the shubh muhurat is as follows:

Ashwin Navratri starts: Monday, September 26, 2022

Pratipada date starts – September 26, 2022 at 03.23 am

Pratipada date ends – September 27, 03.08 am

Ghatasthapana Muhurta starts on 26 September between 6.11 am to 7:51 am

Abhijit Muhurta Starts on 26 September from 11:48 am to 12:36 pm

Also read: Navratri 2022: What are Maa Durga's different vahans and what do they signify