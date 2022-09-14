Navratri Date 2022: Day-wise calendar, shubh muhurat and 9 avatars of Maa Durga worshipped on 9 days

Navratri, Durga Puja 2022 Date, Timing: This is the time of the year when we eagerly wait for the Navrati celebrations to kick start. It is a nine-day long festival that is dedicated to the worship of the nine avatars of Maa Durga and culminates with the immersion of the Goddess' idols on Vijay Dashami. Shardiya Navratri is one of the most auspicious and important festivals among Hindus. It is considered to be a symbol of victory of good over evil.

Across the country, Navratri is celebrated with much and show. Devotees observe fast for nine days, especially in North India. In West Bengal, the last four days of Navratri are celebrated as Durga Puja. On the tenth day, Dusshera is celebrated while in Bengal, Vijaya Dashami is celebrated when we bid goodbye to Ma Durga with Durga Visarjan.

Navratri 2022: Shubh Muhurat

According to the Drikpanchang, the shubh muhurat is as follows:

Ashwin Navratri starts: Monday, September 26, 2022

Pratipada date starts – September 26, 2022 at 03.23 am

Pratipada date ends – September 27, 03.08 am

Ghatasthapana Muhurta starts on 26 September between 6.11 am to 7:51 am

Abhijit Muhurta Starts on 26 September from 11:48 am to 12:36 pm



When is Navratri 2022: 9 avatars of Goddess Durga worshipped

Pratipada: 26 September 2022

On this day, Maa Shailputri is worshipped

Dwitiya: 27 September 2022

Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on this day

Tritiya: 28 September 2022

On this day, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped

Chaturthi: 29 September 2022

We pray to Maa Kushmanda on this day

Panchami: 30 September 2022

On this day, we pray to Maa Skandmata

Shashthi: 01 October 2022

Maa Katyayani is worshipped on this day

Saptami: 02nd October

It's the day to worship Maa Kalratri

Ashtami: 03 October 2022

Maa Mahagauri is worshipped today

Navami: 04 October 2022

Maa Siddhidatri is prayed to on this day

Dashami: 5, October 2022

We bid goodbye to Maa Durga with the immersion of her idol. Dussehra is also celebrated on this day with Ravan effigies being burnt, to symbolise the victory of good over evil.