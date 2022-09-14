Navratri Date 2022: Day-wise calendar, shubh muhurat and 9 avatars of Maa Durga worshipped on 9 days
Navratri 2022: Shardiya Navratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals and this year, it begins on September 26. Bengalis across the world celebrate the last four days as Durga puja and the festivities culminate with Dusshera and Vijaya Dashami on the tenth day.
- Mahayala 2022 is on September 25 and the day after it, Navrati/Durga Puja will begin
- This is one of the major Hindu festivals across the country
- On 9 days of Navratri, nine different avatars of goddess Durga are worshipped
Navratri, Durga Puja 2022 Date, Timing: This is the time of the year when we eagerly wait for the Navrati celebrations to kick start. It is a nine-day long festival that is dedicated to the worship of the nine avatars of Maa Durga and culminates with the immersion of the Goddess' idols on Vijay Dashami. Shardiya Navratri is one of the most auspicious and important festivals among Hindus. It is considered to be a symbol of victory of good over evil.
Across the country, Navratri is celebrated with much and show. Devotees observe fast for nine days, especially in North India. In West Bengal, the last four days of Navratri are celebrated as Durga Puja. On the tenth day, Dusshera is celebrated while in Bengal, Vijaya Dashami is celebrated when we bid goodbye to Ma Durga with Durga Visarjan.
Navratri 2022: Shubh Muhurat
According to the Drikpanchang, the shubh muhurat is as follows:
Ashwin Navratri starts: Monday, September 26, 2022
Pratipada date starts – September 26, 2022 at 03.23 am
Pratipada date ends – September 27, 03.08 am
Ghatasthapana Muhurta starts on 26 September between 6.11 am to 7:51 am
Abhijit Muhurta Starts on 26 September from 11:48 am to 12:36 pm
When is Navratri 2022: 9 avatars of Goddess Durga worshipped
Pratipada: 26 September 2022
On this day, Maa Shailputri is worshipped
Dwitiya: 27 September 2022
Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on this day
Tritiya: 28 September 2022
On this day, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped
Chaturthi: 29 September 2022
We pray to Maa Kushmanda on this day
Panchami: 30 September 2022
On this day, we pray to Maa Skandmata
Shashthi: 01 October 2022
Maa Katyayani is worshipped on this day
Saptami: 02nd October
It's the day to worship Maa Kalratri
Ashtami: 03 October 2022
Maa Mahagauri is worshipped today
Navami: 04 October 2022
Maa Siddhidatri is prayed to on this day
Dashami: 5, October 2022
We bid goodbye to Maa Durga with the immersion of her idol. Dussehra is also celebrated on this day with Ravan effigies being burnt, to symbolise the victory of good over evil.
