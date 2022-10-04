Navratri 2022: Parana time and vidhi, know how to do Kalash immersion

Navratri 2022: The Shardiya Navratri, which began on September 26 and continues until October 5, the day of Dussehra, will come to a close. It is against the dharma not to worship Maa Durga, Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri during these nine days.

The rule also specifies that the Kalash must be immersed in Navami and Dashami Tithi of Navratri. Additionally, there is a special emphasis on the worship of young girls (Kanya) during Navratri's Ashtami and Navami. Only then, after conducting Havan and other rituals, is Parana properly performed.

The Kalash with the Maa Durga idol was established on the Pratipada date of the Ashwin month. The Kalash is immersed on the eighth, ninth, or tenth day after worshipping them for a complete nine days as per our customs.

There are two perspectives on Parana during Navratri. The first opinion holds that devotees perform Parana on Navami Tithi just before sunset, whereas the second holds that the Dashami date is ideal for Parana.

Navratri 2022: Parana time (Muhurat)

The Parana muhurat is on 4th October 2022 after 02:20 pm on the Navami tithi. Navami Tithi starts on October 3 from 04:37 pm and ends at 02:20 pm on October 4th.

Brahma Muhurta - October 4 from 04:38 am to 05:27 am

Abhijit Muhurta - 11:46 pm to 12:33 pm

Navratri 2022: Parana vidhi

Worship the nine goddesses, Kalash, and Maa Durga properly on Navami Tithi. Offer the mother halwa, puri, chane, and kheer as bhog. If you are passing or breaking your fast on the Ashtami date, make sure to perform the Kanya puja and welcome them on Navami. After that, perform Havan and immerse the Kalash in running water.

If you are passing Navratri on the Navami date, then worship Siddhadatri Maa duly and offer proper bhog. Following that, offer prayers to Goddess Durga at Shodhochar. Additionally, perform Kanya puja. Finally, perform the havan and throw the Havan ashes in running water once they have cooled down and apologize to Maa Durga for any or all mistakes.

The puja timings for Navami will be from 3:07 pm on October 3 to 12:50 pm on October 4.

Happy Maha Navami!