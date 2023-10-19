Navratri 2023, Day 5: Worship Maa Skandamata To Seek Prosperity, Salvation- Know Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat And Mantras

Shardiya Navratri is a sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy in the form of Goddess Durga. Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a different manifestation of the goddess, known as "Navadurga." On the fifth day, devotees venerate Maa Skandamata, the mother of Lord Kartikeya (Skanda), also known as the god of war. This article delves into the significance of this day, the rituals and puja vidhi, as well as the power and blessings associated with honoring Maa Skandamata.

NAVRATRI 2023 DAY 5 PUJA: WHO IS MAA SKANDAMATA?

Maa Skandamata is revered as the mother of Lord Kartikeya, the commander of the army of gods. She is depicted holding her son, seated on a lion, representing strength, protection, and motherly love. The fifth day of Shardiya Navratri is dedicated to worshipping Maa Skandamata, seeking her blessings for strength, prosperity, and salvation.

The goddess has four arms and the lion is her vehicle. She can be seen holding two lotus flowers and one of her hands is always in the blessing posture. She holds Lord Kartikeya in her lap with the other hand. Goddess Skandamata is also known as the Padmasana which stands for the lotus-seated. The colour of fifth day of Navratri is Yellow, which represents joy and optimism.

NAVRATRI 2023 DAY 5 PUJA: SHUBH MUHURAT

Sukla Paksha Panchami tithi is scheduled to begin at 1:12 AM on Thursday, October 19, 2023, and conclude at 12:32 AM on Friday, October 20, 2023. This forthcoming Panchami is commonly referred to as Lalita Panchami.

NAVRATRI DAY 2023 5: MAA SKANDAMATA PUJA VIDHI

The puja vidhi for Maa Skandamata involves traditional rituals and ceremonies to honor the goddess.

- Clean a picture or idol of Maa Skandamata using Gangajal before commencing the puja during Navratri.

- Offer Gandham, Pushpam, Deepam, Sugandham, and Naivedyam during the puja to honor Maa Skandamata.

- Present a banana or another fruit, accompanied by six cardamoms, to the goddess as part of the puja ritual.

- Worship during the auspicious time of Brahma Muhurta in the morning, believed to be more effective, involving rituals like bathing, wearing clean clothes, and offering flowers and bhog to the goddess.

- Commonly offer banana as prasad; however, if unavailable, Batashe's Prasad can serve as a suitable alternative.

NAVRATRI 2023 DAY 5: MANTRAS, STUTI, PRARTHANA OF SKANDAMATA

ॐ देवी स्कन्दमातायै नमः॥

Om Devi Skandamatayay Namah

Skandamata Stuti:

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ स्कन्दमाता रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah

Skandamata Prarthana:

सिंहासनगता नित्यं पद्माञ्चित करद्वया।

शुभदास्तु सदा देवी स्कन्दमाता यशस्विनी॥

Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya

Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini