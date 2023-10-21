Navratri 2023, Day 7: Worship Maa Kaalratri- Know Shubh Muhurat, Mantras And More

As Sharad Navratri is about to come to an end, the seventh day is set to be celebrated on October 21, 2023, dedicated to the worship of Goddess Kaalratri, the fierce manifestation of Goddess Durga. In 2023, the seventh day of Navratri falls on the Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwina.

Navratri 2023: Date and Time

Saptami Tithi Begins - October 20, 2023 - 11:24 PM

Saptami Tithi Ends - October 21, 2023 - 09:53 PM

Navratri 2023 Day 7: Colour

Navy Blue colour is dedicated to Goddess Kaalratri. People are advised to offer orchid flowers to Goddess.

Significance of Navratri Day 7:

The seventh day of Navratri holds immense importance in Hindu culture and is celebrated with grandeur. On this auspicious occasion, devotees venerate Goddess Kaalratri, a formidable incarnation of Goddess Durga, renowned for her role in vanquishing demons, evil forces, and dispelling negative energies. She guides devotees in dispelling darkness from their lives.

Who Is Goddess Kaalratri?

Goddess Kaalratri, with the hue of a moonless night, open hair, adorned in a garland of human skulls, and riding a donkey, possesses an imposing form with four arms. In her left hands, she wields a cleaver and a torch, while her other two hands bestow blessings and protection. Her forehead is marked by three piercing eyes.

Her enigmatic visage symbolizes the shroud of ignorance, a veil she dispels with the radiance of wisdom and truth. She is revered as a guardian, shielding her followers from harm, and bestowing blessings and spiritual enlightenment to surmount adversities. She serves as a poignant reminder of time's dual nature, both a destroyer and a creator, urging us to accept life's impermanence. With unwavering determination and resilience, she inspires her devotees to confront their fears and challenges. Seeking her blessings, they strive to break free from negative influences and addictions.

The Yogis and Tantriks often worship Goddess Kaalratri to get the Siddhis. They work on activating their crown chakra. Maa Kalaratri governs the planet Shani sp the people who are suffering from Shani dosha in their horoscope, they must worship Goddess Kaalratri to get rid of Dosha.

Navartri 2023 Day 7: Puja Vidhi

1. Wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath.

2. Light a diya in front of the Goddess and offer a garland.

3. Offer laung and champhor to please the Goddess.

4. Offer home made bhog prasad and sweets.

5. Chant various mantras 108 times and perform hawan.

6. In the evening chant Goddess Durga Aarti.

Dhyan Mantra of Kaalratri Maa

1. Ya Devi Sarvabhooteshu Kaal Ratri Roopen Sansthita

Namastasya Namastasya Namastasya Namo Namah..!!

2. Om Jayanti Mangla Kaali Bhadrakaali Kapalini

Durga Kshama Shivadhatri Swaha Swadha Namostute..!!

Maa Kaali Mantra

Om Aim Hreem Kleem Chamundaye Vicchaaye..!!

Om Kaali Mahakaali Kalike Parmeshwari

Sarvanand Karein Devi Narayani Namostute..!!