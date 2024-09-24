Advertisement
NAVRATRI 2024

Navratri 2024: Complete Calendar, Significance, And 9-Day Celebration Details

Navratri 2024 begins on October 3, marking nine days of devotion to Goddess Durga's avatars, culminating with Dusshera and Durga Puja celebrations across India.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2024, 12:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The vibrant and auspicious festival of Navratri is dedicated to worshipping the nine different avatars of Goddess Durga
  • Shardiya Navratri is observed during the lunar month of Ashwin in the autumn season
  • In West Bengal and other eastern regions, the last four days of Navratri are marked as Durga Puja
Navratri 2024: Complete Calendar, Significance, And 9-Day Celebration Details Pic Credit: Pixabay

The vibrant and auspicious festival of Navratri is set to begin in the first week of October 2024. This nine-day celebration is dedicated to worshipping the nine different avatars of Goddess Durga, and it concludes with the festival of Dusshera (or Vijayadashami) on the tenth day. Navratri marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, though customs vary by region. 

Navratri and Durga Puja 2024: A Festive October 

October 2024 is packed with Hindu festivals, with Navratri and Durga Puja taking center stage. These festivals, celebrated in different parts of the country, symbolize the triumph of good over evil and are marked by fasting, prayers, and cultural festivities. 

In North India, Navratri is a nine-day affair, concluding with Dusshera on the tenth day. However, in states like West Bengal and other eastern parts of India, the last four days of Navratri are celebrated as Durga Puja, a grand festival honoring the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. 

According to the Drik Panchang, Navratri will begin on October 3, 2024, shortly after Pitru Paksha ends on October 2, 2024. 

Navratri 2024: Day-Wise Calendar 

Here’s a breakdown of the key rituals for each day of Navratri 2024: 

Day 1: October 3 - Pratipada 

Rituals: Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja 

Day 2: October 4 - Dwitiya 

Rituals: Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja 

Day 3: October 5 – Tritiya 

Rituals: Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja 

Day 4: October 6 - Chaturthi 

Rituals: Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi 

Day 5: October 7 - Panchami  

Rituals: Upang Lalita Vrat, Skandamata Puja 

Day 6: October 8 - Shashthi 

Rituals: Saraswati Avahan, Katyayani Puja 

Day 7: October 9 - Saptami 

Rituals: Saraswati Puja, Kalaratri Puja 

Day 8: October 10 - Ashtami 

Rituals: Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja 

Day 9: October 11 - Navami   

Rituals: Maha Navami, Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa 

Day 10: October 12 - Dashami/Dusshera 

Rituals: Navratri Parana, Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami 

Shardiya Navratri 2024: Significance and Celebrations  

Shardiya Navratri is observed during the lunar month of Ashwin in the autumn season, also known as Sharad Ritu. It is one of the most important Hindu festivals and is celebrated with immense devotion and grandeur. The festival is particularly popular in North India, where devotees observe fasts and perform rituals dedicated to the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. 

In West Bengal and other eastern regions, the last four days of Navratri are marked as Durga Puja, with massive celebrations and rituals. The tenth day is observed as Dusshera in most parts of India, symbolizing the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana, while in Bengal, Vijaya Dashami is celebrated when devotees bid goodbye to Ma Durga with Durga Visarjan. 

The Nine Avatars of Goddess Durga 

Each of the nine days of Navratri is dedicated to a specific avatar of Goddess Durga, and each avatar represents a unique aspect of the goddess’s power and virtues. Devotees offer specific prasad (sacred food) to these avatars to seek blessings for prosperity, health, and happiness.  

Navratri and Durga Puja are times of devotion, celebration, and cultural vibrancy. The festival unites communities, with each region adding its unique flavor and traditions to the festivities. Whether celebrated as Navratri or Durga Puja, the essence remains the same – the triumph of good over evil, a theme that resonates deeply within the hearts of devotees. 

