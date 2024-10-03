Navratri 2024, Day 1: Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Kalash Sthapana, and Mantra to Worship Maa Shailputri

Shardiya Navratri is set to begin on October 3, 2024, marking the first day of the sacred celebration. This nine-day festival honors the nine avatars of Maa Durga, revered as the supreme source of energy in the universe. Here's all you need to know about the significance, puja vidhi, timings, and mantra for Day 1 of Navratri.

Shardiya Navratri 2024: Significance and Celebration

Shardiya Navratri 2024 will be celebrated from October 3 to October 12. This divine festival is dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine forms, collectively known as Navadurga. The first day of Navratri is devoted to Maa Shailputri, the embodiment of divine energy and spiritual awakening, depicted sitting on a Nandi bull, holding a lotus flower in her right hand and a trident in her left.

Shardiya Navratri Day 1: Significance of Worshiping Maa Shailputri

Maa Shailputri is the first incarnation of Maa Durga, and her worship on the first day holds immense importance. Known as the daughter of the Himalayan king Himavat and Maina, she is the personification of mother nature and embodies the powers of Lord Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. Devotees worship Maa Shailputri to seek spiritual enlightenment and inner strength.

According to Drik Panchang, the Ghatasthapana muhurat on October 3 begins at 06:15 AM and ends at 07:22 AM, signaling the official start of the Navratri festivities.

Shardiya Navratri Day 1: Puja Vidhi, Samagri, and Timing

On the first day of Navratri, the Kalash Sthapana (Ghatasthapana) ritual is performed to invoke the blessings of Maa Durga. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the Puja Vidhi, the essential samagri (items), and the proper timing for the rituals:

Purifying the Puja Area

The first step is to purify the designated puja area using Gangajal (holy water) to cleanse the space and remove any impurities. Clean the surface where the rituals will take place, ensuring it is tidy and spiritually pure.

Drawing the Swastika

A sacred swastika symbol, signifying auspiciousness and good fortune, is drawn on a wooden chowki (platform or stool) using vermilion or turmeric.

Placing the Kalash

A Kalash (holy urn) is then placed on the swastika-adorned chowki. The Kalash is filled with pure water, preferably Gangajal.

In addition to the water, other elements like mango leaves, a betel nut, durva grass, and coins are placed inside the Kalash to signify prosperity and abundance.

Tying the Red Cloth on Coconut

A coconut is wrapped in a red cloth, which symbolizes the divine feminine energy. The coconut, wrapped securely, is placed on top of the Kalash as a representation of life and energy.

Placing the Idol of Maa Durga

Next, an idol or picture of Maa Durga is placed beside the Kalash to honor her presence. The goddess is draped in a red or pink chunri (veil), which enhances the spiritual environment of the puja.

Offering Rice (Akshat) and Flowers

Offerings of Akshat (unbroken rice) and flowers are placed before the Kalash and the idol of Maa Durga as symbols of purity and devotion.

Lighting the Akhand Jyoti

A sacred lamp, known as the Akhand Jyoti, is lit using clarified butter (ghee). This lamp burns continuously throughout the nine days of Navratri, representing the eternal flame of devotion to the goddess. Special care is taken to ensure the lamp is kept lit for the duration of the festival.

Chanting the Mantras

Devotees then proceed with the recitation of mantras dedicated to Maa Shailputri, invoking her blessings for peace, strength, and spiritual awakening.

Worship of Maa Shailputri

The puja concludes with the worship of Maa Shailputri, the first avatar of Maa Durga, seeking her grace for prosperity and the removal of obstacles.

Navratri 2024, Day 1: Puja Timing

As per Drik Panchang, the Ghatasthapana muhurat on October 3, 2024, begins at 06:15 AM and ends at 07:22 AM, marking the most auspicious time to initiate the puja rituals. By performing this detailed Kalash Sthapana puja, devotees ensure they are inviting the divine presence of Maa Durga into their homes for the duration of the Navratri festival.

Navratri 2024, Day 1: Mantras to Chant for Maa Shailputri

Chanting mantras dedicated to Maa Shailputri is an integral part of the puja, invoking her blessings for peace, prosperity, and spiritual guidance:

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु शैलपुत्री रूपेण संस्थिता

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नम:



Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Shailaputri Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah



ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥



वन्दे वाञ्छितलाभाय चन्द्रार्ध कृतशेखराम् ।

वृषारूढाम् शूलधराम् शैलपुत्रीम् यशस्विनीम् ॥



Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam।

Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim॥

