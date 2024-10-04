Navratri 2024, Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Colour, Aarti And Mantras To Chant

Navratri, the nine-night festival celebrating the triumph of good over evil, is a significant Hindu festival observed with great fervor and devotion. On the third day of Navratri, devotees pay homage to Maa Chandraghanta, an incarnation of Goddess Durga. This day is an occasion to seek courage and blessings from the deity, propelling individuals to face challenges and adversities with strength and determination.

Navratri 2024 Day 3: Pray To Maa Chandraghanta

Maa Chandraghanta is revered with immense devotion and love. She is depicted with a third eye on her forehead and adorned with a crescent moon-shaped bell, hence the name "Chandraghanta." This bell is said to resonate a divine sound, filling devotees' hearts with tranquility and faith. Her compassion and valor are celebrated, and it is believed that worshipping Maa Chandraghanta brings about inner peace and spiritual growth.

Navratri 2024 Day 3: Puja Muhurat

On October 5th, Navratri's third day aligns with Tritiya Tithi. According to Drik Panchang, here are some auspicious muhurat for the third day of Shardiya Navratri in 2024:

Brahma Muhurat: 04:39 AM to 05:27 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:46 AM to 12:33 PM

Pratah Sandhya: 05:03 AM to 06:16 AM

Which colour to wear on Navratri 2024 Day 3?

Grey color represents balanced emotions and keeps the person down-to-earth. This color is also appropriate for those who want to participate in Navratri celebrations and make a subtle style statement with this undertone color shade.

Navratri 2024 Day 3 Puja Vidhi and Samagri

Devotees observe various rituals and puja vidhis to honor Maa Chandraghanta. The puja begins with the purification of the mind and body through traditional rituals, followed by lighting a lamp and incense to invoke positive energies. Chanting mantras and hymns dedicated to the goddess is an integral part of the puja, seeking her divine blessings for courage and protection.

As devotees immerse themselves in the worship of Maa Chandraghanta, they seek her grace to conquer fears, doubts, and obstacles on their path. The courage and strength acquired from invoking Maa Chandraghanta empower individuals to lead a righteous and purposeful life.

In essence, Navratri's third day is a beautiful celebration of Maa Chandraghanta's divine virtues, and it reminds us to embrace courage and seek her blessings for a fulfilling and meaningful journey. May the grace of Maa Chandraghanta guide us all towards a life of righteousness and fearlessness.

Navratri 2023 Day 3: Puja Mantra and Stuti

ॐ देवी चन्द्रघण्टायै नमः॥

Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah॥

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ चन्द्रघण्टा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samstita

Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah

Navratri 2023 Day 3: Puja Aarti

जय माँ चन्द्रघण्टा सुख धाम। पूर्ण कीजो मेरे काम॥

चन्द्र समाज तू शीतल दाती। चन्द्र तेज किरणों में समाती॥

मन की मालक मन भाती हो। चन्द्रघण्टा तुम वर दाती हो॥

सुन्दर भाव को लाने वाली। हर संकट में बचाने वाली॥

हर बुधवार को तुझे ध्याये। सन्मुख घी की ज्योत जलाये॥

श्रद्दा सहित तो विनय सुनाये। मूर्ति चन्द्र आकार बनाये॥

शीश झुका कहे मन की बाता। पूर्ण आस करो जगत दाता॥

काँचीपुर स्थान तुम्हारा। कर्नाटिका में मान तुम्हारा॥

नाम तेरा रटूँ महारानी। भक्त की रक्षा करो भवानी॥

