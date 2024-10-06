Navratri 2024, Day 5: Worship Maa Skandamata To Seek Prosperity and Salvation- Know Shubh Muhurat, And Mantras

Nine nights are dedicated to the holy Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri, which honours Goddess Durga as the embodiment of divine feminine energy. Every day of Navratri is devoted to a distinct form of the goddess, called "Navadurga." The mother of Lord Kartikeya (Skanda), also referred to as the god of war, Maa Skandamata, is worshipped by followers on the fifth day. This essay explores the significance of the day, the puja vidhi and rituals, the power and blessings of honouring Maa Skandamata, and more.

Navratri 2024, Day 5 Puja: Who Is Maa Skandmata?

Maa Skandamata is revered as the mother of Lord Kartikeya, the commander of the army of gods. She is depicted holding her son, seated on a lion, representing strength, protection, and motherly love. The fifth day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to worshipping Maa Skandamata, seeking her blessings for strength, prosperity, and salvation.

The goddess has four arms and the lion is her vehicle. She can be seen holding two lotus flowers and one of her hands is always in the blessing posture. She holds Lord Kartikeya in her lap with the other hand. Goddess Skandamata is also known as the Padmasana which stands for the lotus-seated. The colour of the fifth day of Navratri is Yellow, which represents joy and optimism.

Navratri 2024, Day 5: Shubh Muhurat

Timing holds significant importance during Navratri, and it's vital to perform the puja during the auspicious hours. According to Drik Panchang, the fifth day of Shardiya Navratri.

Brahma Muhurat: 04:39 AM to 05:28 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:45 AM to 12:32 PM

Pratah Sandhya: 05:04 PM to 06:17 AM

Which colour to wear on Navratri 2024 Day 5?

White color is synonymous with purity and innocence. Wear white color on Monday to become worthy of Goddess' blessings and experience a feeling of inner peace and security.

Navratri 2024, Day 5: Mantras

ॐ देवी स्कन्दमातायै नमः॥

Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah॥

सिंहासनगता नित्यं पद्माञ्चित करद्वया।

शुभदास्तु सदा देवी स्कन्दमाता यशस्विनी॥

Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya।

Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini॥

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ स्कन्दमाता रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

