Navratri 2024 Day 7: Maa Kalaratri – Know Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Colour, Significance, Mantra And Bhog To Offer Mata Rani

Navratri 2024 began on Thursday, October 3, marking the start of the sacred Shardiya Navratri festival. This nine-day celebration is dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine forms, known as the Navdurgas. Each day is filled with rituals, prayers, and cultural festivities, showcasing devotion and a strong sense of community. The festival will culminate on October 12 with Durga Visarjan, when the idols of the goddess are immersed in water. The tenth day, Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, symbolizes the victory of good over evil.

On the seventh day of Navratri, i.e. today, October 10, 2024; devotees honour Goddess Kalaratri, who is known for her protective nature. She is believed to shield her followers from negative forces and grant their wishes. This day is closely associated with the colour royal blue, symbolizing wealth, grace, and peace.

Maa Kalaratri's Fierce Form and Significance:

Maa Kalaratri represents the powerful, destructive aspect of Maa Durga, revered for her ability to combat evil forces such as ghosts, spirits, and demons. According to Hindu mythology, on this day, Goddess Parvati transforms into Kalaratri by shedding her golden skin to prepare for battle against the demons Shumbha and Nishumbha.

Maa Kalaratri is one of the most violent avatars of Navdurga, signifying the eradication of ignorance and evil from the universe. She is depicted with dark black skin, disheveled hair, three eyes, and four hands. In two of her hands, she holds a sword and an iron hook, while the other two are in Abhaya and Varada mudras, symbolizing protection and blessings. This powerful image embodies the goddess's role as a fierce protector.

Navratri Day 7 Maa Kalaratri Puja Mantra:

ॐ देवी कालरात्र्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah.

Navratri 2024: Which colour to wear on Day 7:

Wearing royal blue today, October 10, 2024; honours the strength and protection of Maa Kalaratri. The colour represents peace, grace, and prosperity. By embracing this colour, devotees not only show respect for the goddess but also enhance the spiritual essence of the festival.

Puja Vidhi for Maa Kalaratri on Day 7:

Devotees should wake up early, bathe, and wear fresh clothes before performing the rituals on the seventh day of Navratri. The puja is considered particularly auspicious when performed with offerings like rice, incense sticks, panchamrita, dry fruits, perfumed water, and flowers. Night-blooming jasmine, Maa Kalaratri’s favourite flower, is offered to appease her.

Navratri 2024: Shubh Muhurat for Navratri Day 7

According to Drik Panchang, here are the auspicious timings (muhurat) for Day 7 of Navratri:

- Brahma Muhurat: 4:40 AM to 5:29 AM

- Pratah Sandhya: 5:04 AM to 6:18 AM

- Amrit Kalam: 10:33 PM to 12:14 AM (October 10)

- Vijaya Muhurta: 2:05 PM to 2:51 PM

Navratri 2024: Bhog to Offer on Day 7

Offering jaggery as prasad to Maa Kalaratri is believed to remove obstacles and bring joy to devotees. This sweet offering is a symbol of sweetness and is thought to attract good fortune and prosperity.

Navratri 2024: Significance of Worshiping Maa Kalaratri

Worshiping Goddess Kalaratri brings protection from negative planetary influences and bestows prosperity. Devotees seek her blessings for the fulfillment of their desires and the removal of obstacles. As the fiercest form of Maa Durga, Kalaratri represents the destruction of evil and ignorance, making her a powerful guardian against negativity.

Navratri 2024 Day 6: Prathana, Stuti and Kavacha

Navratri 2024 Day 6: Maa Kalaratri Prarthana

एकवेणी जपाकर्णपूरा नग्ना खरास्थिता।

लम्बोष्ठी कर्णिकाकर्णी तैलाभ्यक्त शरीरिणी॥

वामपादोल्लसल्लोह लताकण्टकभूषणा।

वर्धन मूर्धध्वजा कृष्णा कालरात्रिर्भयङ्करी॥

Ekaveni Japakarnapura Nagna Kharasthita।

Lamboshthi Karnikakarni Tailabhyakta Sharirini॥

Vamapadollasalloha Latakantakabhushana।

Vardhana Murdhadhwaja Krishna Kalaratrirbhayankari॥

Navratri 2024 Day 6: Maa Kalaratri Stuti

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ कालरात्रि रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Kalaratri Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Navratri 2024 Day 6: Maa Kalaratri Kavacha

ऊँ क्लीं मे हृदयम् पातु पादौ श्रीकालरात्रि।

ललाटे सततम् पातु तुष्टग्रह निवारिणी॥

रसनाम् पातु कौमारी, भैरवी चक्षुषोर्भम।

कटौ पृष्ठे महेशानी, कर्णोशङ्करभामिनी॥

वर्जितानी तु स्थानाभि यानि च कवचेन हि।

तानि सर्वाणि मे देवीसततंपातु स्तम्भिनी॥

Om Klim Me Hridayam Patu Padau Shrikalaratri।

Lalate Satatam Patu Tushtagraha Nivarini॥

Rasanam Patu Kaumari, Bhairavi Chakshushorbhama।

Katau Prishthe Maheshani, Karnoshankarabhamini॥

Varjitani Tu Sthanabhi Yani Cha Kavachena Hi।

Tani Sarvani Me Devisatatampatu Stambhini॥