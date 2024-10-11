Navratri 2024, Day 8: Worship Maa Mahagauri- Know Shubh Muhurat, Mantras And More

Maha Navratri, also referred to as Shardiya Navratri, is a vibrant Hindu festival that spans nine nights and ten days. This year, this auspicious occasion will be joyously celebrated throughout India from October 3 to October 12. During this period, devotees in India and around the world worship the nine manifestations of Maa Durga, collectively known as Navdurga, which includes Maa Siddhidatri, Maa Mahagauri, Maa Brahmcharini, Maa Shailputri, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandmata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, and Maa Chandraghanta. The festival is characterized by decorations, traditional dances, devotional music, and fasting.

Who is Maa Mahagauri?

Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Durga, is revered for her radiant white complexion symbolizing purity and divine grace. Her name "Mahagauri" translates to "extremely fair," reflecting her untarnished and serene nature. She is depicted with four arms, holding a trident and a damru (drum), while her other hands bless and protect her devotees. Riding a white bull, she embodies inner peace, serenity, and beauty.

Navratri Day 8: Maha Ashtami Significance

Maha Ashtami holds deep spiritual importance, as devotees believe that Maa Mahagauri's blessings on this day can purify them of their sins and bring relief from suffering. Worshiping her with full devotion is believed to lead to inner peace, enlightenment, and divine blessings.

Navratri Day 8: Colour to wear to please Maa Mahagauri

Wear Pink color on this day of Navratri celebrations. Pink symbolizes universal love, affection and harmony. It is an attractive color, makes the person approachable and simultaneously adds oodles of charm to one's personality.

Navratri Day 8: Puja Muhurat

Here are the auspicious timings according to Drik Panchang:

Brahma Muhurta: 04:41 AM to 05:30 AM

Vijaya Muhurta: 14:03 PM to 14:50 PM

- Ashtami Tithi Begins: 12:31 PM on October 10, 2024

- Ashtami Tithi Ends: 12:06 PM on October 11, 2024

Navratri Day 8: Puja Vidhi and Samagri

1. Kanya Puja: A significant aspect of Maha Ashtami is Kanya Puja, where nine young girls, symbolizing the nine forms of Goddess Durga, are honored with food, clothing, and gifts. It is believed that performing this ritual brings the blessings of the goddess and ensures happiness and prosperity.

2. Bhog Offering: Special food offerings (bhog), including puris, kala chana, and halwa, are prepared and first offered to Maa Mahagauri before being shared as prasad among devotees.

3. Mantras and Aarti: Devotees recite sacred mantras and perform aarti to invoke the blessings of Maa Mahagauri. These hymns and prayers express reverence and devotion to the goddess.

4. Wearing White: White attire, symbolizing purity and devotion, is traditionally worn by devotees on Maha Ashtami. Women, in particular, dress in white to honor the goddess's divine form.

5. Offering Flowers: White flowers are commonly used to decorate the idol of Maa Mahagauri. The fragrance of these flowers is believed to please the goddess and purify the environment during the puja.

Maha Ashtami is a day of deep devotion, where devotees seek Maa Mahagauri’s blessings for purity, peace, and prosperity, making it a spiritually significant occasion in the Navratri celebration.

Navratri 2024 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri Puja Mantra, Prathana, Stuti and Stotra

ॐ देवी महागौर्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah॥

श्वेते वृषे समारुढा श्वेताम्बरधरा शुचिः।

महागौरी शुभं दघान्महादेवप्रमोददा॥

Shweta Vrishe Samarudha Shwetambardhara Shuchi

Maha Gauri Shubham Dadhyana Mahadev Pramodda

पूर्णन्दु निभां गौरी सोमचक्रस्थितां अष्टमं महागौरी त्रिनेत्राम्।

वराभीतिकरां त्रिशूल डमरूधरां महागौरी भजेम्॥

Poornandu Nibhaan Gauri Somachakrasthitaan Ashtaman Mahagauri Trinetraam

Varaabheetikaraan Trishool Damaroodharaan Mahagauti Bhajem