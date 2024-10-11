Navratri 2024 Day 9: Worship Maa Siddhidatri- Maha Navami Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Mantra, Colour, And Kanya Pujan
On day 9 of Shardiya Navratri, Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped. This day is considered highly auspicious in the nine-night festival of Navratri, dedicated to the Goddess Durga. Check Puja vidhi, aarti, significance, shubh muhurat, mantra, bhog, and colour.
- Devotees of Maa Durga celebrate the ninth day of Navratri as Maha Navami
- Offerings of white garments, sweets, dry fruits, fruits, and white flowers are made to the Goddess
- Maa Siddhidatri particularly favours Night Blooming Jasmine (Raat Ki Rani)
Devotees of Maa Durga celebrate the ninth day of Navratri as Maha Navami, which marks the culmination of the 9-day Chaitra Navratri this year. Devotees in India and around the world worship the nine manifestations of Maa Durga, collectively known as Navdurga, which includes Maa Siddhidatri, Maa Mahagauri, Maa Brahmcharini, Maa Shailputri, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandmata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, and Maa Chandraghanta. The festival is characterized by decorations, traditional dances, devotional music, and fasting.
Who is Maa Siddhidatri?
Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on Navami, representing the supreme Goddess of Power. According to Hindu mythology, she appeared from the left half of Lord Shiva when he worshipped Adi-Parashakti at the dawn of the universe, leading Lord Shiva to be known as Ardha-Narishwar.
Siddhidatri signifies the granter of supernatural powers, fulfilling all divine aspirations. Legend has it that during the universe's creation, Goddess Siddhidatri used her smile's radiance to bring light and life into the dark void.
Chaitra Navaratri 2024 Day 9: Auspicious Timings
Here are the auspicious timings according to Drik Panchang:
Maha Navami on Friday, October 11, 2024
Ashwina Navratri Parana on Saturday, October 12, 2024
Navami Tithi Begins - 12:06 AM on Oct 11, 2024
Navami Tithi Ends - 10:58 AM on Oct 12, 2024
Sandhi Puja begins at 11:42 AM on Oct 11, 2024
Sandhi Puja ends at 12:30 PM on Oct 11, 2024
Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 9: Lucky colour
Purple color is associated with luxury, grandeur and nobility. Worshipping Navdurga wearing Purple bestows devotees with opulence and richness. So, do not shy away and don a beautiful purple outfit to receive the blessings of Goddess.
Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 9: Navami Puja Vidhi and Bhog
Devotees should wake up early on Navami and begin the day with a ceremonial bath (mahasnan), don new clothes, and bathe the idols of Maa Durga and Maa Siddhidatri with Gangajal. Offerings of white garments, sweets, dry fruits, fruits, and white flowers are made to the Goddess. Maa Siddhidatri particularly favours Night Blooming Jasmine (Raat Ki Rani).
Offerings of seasonal fruits, pudi, kheer, chana, coconut, and halwa are made as bhog to please Maa Siddhidatri. The colour associated with the ninth day of Navratri, or Maha Navami, is sky blue.
Chaitra Navratri Day 9: Powerful Mantra For Maa Siddhidatri
ॐ देवी सिद्धिदात्र्यै नमः
Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah
सिद्ध गन्धर्व यक्षद्यैरासुरैरमरैरपि
सेव्यमना सदा भूयत सिद्धिदा सिद्धिदायिनी
Siddha Gandharva Yakshadyairasurairamarairapi
Sevyamana Sada Bhuyat Siddhida Siddhidayini
या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ सिद्धिदात्री रूपेना संस्थिता
नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः
Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Siddhidatri Rupena Samsthita
Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah
