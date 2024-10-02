Navratri 2024 Ghatasthapana: Puja Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Samagri And Rituals For Day 1 Of Shardiya Navratri

Sharadiya Navratri, beginning on Thursday, October 3, 2024, marks the start of the nine-day festival dedicated to Maa Durga. The festival opens with Ghatasthapana or Kalash installation on the first day, also known as Pratipada Tithi. Over these nine days, devotees across the nation worship Maa Durga’s nine divine forms with deep devotion.

The nine forms of Maa Durga honored each day include Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Throughout the festival, devotees observe fasts and offer bhog as a mark of respect and reverence to the goddess.

Ghatasthapana 2024: Shubh Muhurat and Rituals

As per Drik Panchang, the Ghatasthapana should be performed on October 3, 2024, during the Abhijit Muhurat on Pratipada Tithi under the auspicious Chitra Nakshatra. Below are the details for the correct timings:

Ghatasthapana Date: Thursday, October 3, 2024

Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 06:15 AM to 07:22 AM (Duration: 1 hour, 6 minutes)

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:46 AM to 12:33 PM (Duration: 47 minutes)

Pratipada Tithi Begins: 00:18 AM, October 3, 2024

Pratipada Tithi Ends: 02:58 AM, October 4, 2024

Kanya Lagna Begins: 06:15 AM, October 3, 2024

Kanya Lagna Ends: 07:22 AM, October 3, 2024

Navratri 2024: Kalash Sthapana Puja Vidhi

Performing the Kalash Sthapana on the first day of Navratri is essential to initiate the nine-day celebrations. Here's the step-by-step guide:

1. Morning Ritual: Wake up early and take a bath to cleanse yourself.

2. Puja Preparation: Wear clean clothes and bring a new Kalash (urn) to the designated puja area.

3. Sacred Thread: Tie a sacred red thread (kalava) around the neck of the Kalash.

4. Fill the Kalash: Add soil (mitti), grains (such as millets), and Ganga Jal (holy water).

5. Offerings: Place betel nut, sandalwood, akshat (rice), durva grass, and coins into the Kalash.

6. Coconut Placement: Place an unpeeled coconut on the top of the Kalash, symbolizing prosperity.

7. Decorations: Offer flowers, mango leaves, light incense, and a diya.

8. Devi Mantra: Recite the mantra dedicated to Maa Shailputri.

9. Charity: Complete the ritual by performing acts of charity and donations.

Navratri Kalash Sthapana Samagri 2024

The essential items required for Ghatasthapana include:

- Earthen pot (wide-mouthed) for sowing barley

- Five Pallavas (leaves from trees such as Ashoka, mango, peepal, gular, and banyan)

- Sacred thread (Mouli), betel nut, and flower garlands

- Clean earth, clay, or copper urn for the Kalash

- Jata Vala Coconut, Akshat, Durva, Dhoop, and coins

- Saptadhanya (7 types of grains): Barley, Moong (green gram), Rice, Sesame, and Kangni (foxtail millet)

- Perfume, sandalwood, red cloth, Gangajal, and other sacred materials for decoration

By following these rituals and performing Kalash Sthapana on the first day of Navratri, devotees can invoke the blessings of Maa Shailputri and set the tone for a prosperous and spiritually uplifting celebration of Navratri 2024.

