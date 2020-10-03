Navratri and Durga Puja 2020 calendar: Date and day-wise puja chart

New Delhi: It is that time of the year when Maa Durga name reverberates in the whole atmosphere. The auspicious occasion of Sharadiya or Sharad Navratri will commence this year from October 17 and last till 25th, with Vijayadashami on October 25/26 (depending upon timings).

The 5-day Durga Puja festivity, widely celebrated across the globe, is a major festival of Bengalis. This year it begins from October 22 to 26 respectively.

Here's a complete day-wise calendar of Navratri and Durga Puja festivals:

Sharad Navratri 2020:

October 17, Day 1 - Pratipada, Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja

October 18, Day 2 - Dwitiya, Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja

October 19, Day 3 - Tritiya, Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja

October 20, Day 4 - Chaturthi, Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Upang Lalita Vrat

October 21, Day 5 - Panchami, Skandamata Puja, Saraswati Avahan

October 22, Day 6 - Shashthi, Katyayani Puja, Saraswati Puja

October 23, Day 7 - Saptami, Kalaratri Puja

October 24, Day 8 - Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami

October 25, Day 9 - Navami, Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa, Navratri Parana, Vijayadashami

October 26, Day 10 - Dashami, Durga Visarjan

(according to drikpanchang.com)

Durga Puja 2020 calendar:

October 21, Day 1 - Panchami, Kartik 04, 1427, Bilva Nimantran, Kalparambha, Akal Bodhon, Amantran and Adhivas

October 22, Day 2 - Shashthi, Kartik 05, 1427, Navpatrika Puja, Kolabou Puja

October 23, Day 3 - Saptami, Kartik 06, 1427

October 24, Day 4 - Ashtami, Kartik 07, 1427, Durga Ashtami, Kumari Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami

October 25, Day 5 - Nabami, Kartik 08, 1427, Bengal Maha Navami, Durga Balidan, Navami Homa, Vijayadashami

October 26, Day 6 - Dashami, Kartik 09, 1427, Durga Visarjan, Bengal Vijayadashami, Sindoor Utsav

(according to drikpanchang.com)

Durga Puja is also known as Durgotsav wherein Goddess Durga is welcomed by the devotees and preparations for the 5-day festivity begins much in advance. People immerse themselves in devotion, enjoy the fun and pandal-hopping remains a highlight beside many traditional rituals and practices strictly followed by Bengalis across the globe.

Mark your calendars and get ready to welcome Maa Durga with open arms!