Navratri 2020

Navratri and Durga Puja 2020: Take style inspo from these celebs and amp up your fashion game!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kajol

New Delhi: It's that time of the year again. The festive season is here. Yes, we know the celebrations have taken a back seat due to the coronavirus pandemic, but we can always dress up and enjoy the festivals with our family with the same fervour. 

The nine-day long auspicious festival of Navratri has already begun and Durga Puja too will be celebrated in just a couple of days. The entire country is gripped in the festive fervour. Devotees are busy welcoming Maa Durga and days are busy with puja-path

The women, along with the everyday chores, also have to look after their puja outfits. After all, everyone wants to look good. If you have been caught up with work and didn't get time to decide on your attire, we have collated a few ideas for you that will make life easy for you. Just scoop out some time, order stuff online and you are set to go. 

You can take style inspiration from these celebs and amp up your fashion game! 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Doha

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shine bright, be light  Happy Diwali #sadak2 #sadak2diaries

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mommy’s Day Out #twinning #winning 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love You Amma!

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Started off all clean and bright..... swipe to see the madness 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wishing every one a very happy ashtami..... Jai Mata Di.

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

Remember to play with bright colours, complement your outfits with statement jewellery and in case you are going out, wear your masks!

Wishing you all a very Happy Navratri and a prosperous Durga Puja!

Navratri 2020Durga Puja 2020durga puja fashionDurga Pujo 2020
