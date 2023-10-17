Navratri Day 3: Invoking Maa Chandraghanta for Courage and Blessings - Significance, Puja Vidhi, and Timing

Navratri, the nine-night festival celebrating the triumph of good over evil, is a significant Hindu festival observed with great fervor and devotion. On the third day of Navratri, devotees pay homage to Maa Chandraghanta, an incarnation of Goddess Durga. This day is an occasion to seek courage and blessings from the deity, propelling individuals to face challenges and adversities with strength and determination.

Navratri 2023 Day 3: Pray To Maa Chandraghanta

Maa Chandraghanta is revered with immense devotion and love. She is depicted with a third eye on her forehead and adorned with a crescent moon-shaped bell, hence the name "Chandraghanta." This bell is said to resonate a divine sound, filling devotees' hearts with tranquility and faith. Her compassion and valor are celebrated, and it is believed that worshipping Maa Chandraghanta brings about inner peace and spiritual growth.

Navratri 2023 Day 3 Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Colour and Timing

On October 17th, Navratri's third day aligns with Tritiya Tithi, according to Drik Panchang, commencing the auspicious Brahma Muhurat at 4:42 am and concluding at 5:33 am. Abhijit Muhurat spans from 11:43 am to 12:29 pm, followed by Amrit Kal from 11:23 am to 1:02 pm.

Devotees observe various rituals and puja vidhis to honor Maa Chandraghanta. The puja begins with the purification of the mind and body through traditional rituals, followed by lighting a lamp and incense to invoke positive energies. Chanting mantras and hymns dedicated to the goddess is an integral part of the puja, seeking her divine blessings for courage and protection.

Timing holds significance during Navratri, and it's important to perform the puja during the auspicious hours. It is believed that during these hours, the energies are heightened, amplifying the effectiveness of the prayers and rituals.

As devotees immerse themselves in the worship of Maa Chandraghanta, they seek her grace to conquer fears, doubts, and obstacles on their path. The courage and strength acquired from invoking Maa Chandraghanta empower individuals to lead a righteous and purposeful life.

In essence, Navratri's third day is a beautiful celebration of Maa Chandraghanta's divine virtues, and it reminds us to embrace courage and seek her blessings for a fulfilling and meaningful journey. May the grace of Maa Chandraghanta guide us all towards a life of righteousness and fearlessness.

Navratri 2023 Day 3 Puja Mantra and Stuti

ॐ देवी चन्द्रघण्टायै नमः॥

Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah॥

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ चन्द्रघण्टा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samstita

Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)