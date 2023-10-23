Navratri Day 9: Who Is Maa Siddhidatri? Check Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Mantra And More

Navaratri 2023 has now come to an end, and today marks the final day of the festival, dedicated to the worship of Goddess Siddhidatri, also known as Maha Navami. Devotees offer prayers seeking her blessings on this auspicious day. Navaratri, meaning "nine nights," culminates on the ninth day, celebrated on Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwina, with the last fast observed on October 23, 2023.

Navaratri 2023: Date

Navami Tithi Begins: October 22, 2023

Navami Tithi Ends: October 23, 2023

Maha Navami 2023: Significance

According to Hindu scriptures, on the ninth day of Navratri, known as Maha Navami, Goddess Siddhidatri is believed to have manifested. She was pleased by the prayers of the deities and granted them a boon: whenever they face trouble and seek her aid, Mother Durga will always come to their rescue against the demons.

Maha Navami is celebrated across the country with diverse rituals and traditions, holding great significance. It is also believed that those who sincerely worship Goddess Siddhidatri are bestowed with happiness, prosperity, and the fulfillment of their desires.

Siddhidatri, the bestower of siddhis (spiritual powers), is revered by Tantriks and Sadhaks who perform special pujas to seek her blessings and attain these siddhis.

Maha Navami 2023: Observances and Rituals

Ayudha Puja in South India

On Maha Navami, the tradition of Ayudha Puja is renowned in South India, where tools and weapons are venerated. This festival, also referred to as Astra Puja, involves the worship of various implements, along with the special observances of vehicle puja and Saraswati Puja on this auspicious day.

Kanya Pujan

Kanya Pujan, the central ritual of Navratri Pujan, involves the worship of nine young girls who represent the nine forms of Goddess Durga. On this auspicious day, their feet are bathed in water, adorned with kumkum tilak, served with special food, and honored with tokens of love and respect by devoted individuals.

Saraswati Puja

Saraswati Puja is a celebration where Goddess Durga is revered in her form as Saraswati, the deity of wisdom, education, and learning. Today marks the conclusion of Saraswati Pujan, as followers gather to carry the Goddess Saraswati idol to a nearby river for its immersion.

Puja Vidhi and Bhog:

On Chaitra Navratri Navami, devotees of Maa Durga should begin their day by taking a mahasnan to rid themselves of all impurities and wear new clothes. Some people perform Kanjak or Kanya Pujan on this day by inviting young girls to their homes. These girls are considered the divine manifestation of Maa Durga and devotees worship them by washing their feet, tying holy thread on their wrists, and giving them Navami prasad of halwa, puri, and black grams. Maa Siddhidatri and Goddess Durga are also offered this special bhog with sesame seeds and Night blooming jasmine.

Maa Siddhidatri Powerful Mantra

1) Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah

2) Siddha Gandharva Yakshadyairasurairamarairapi

Sevyamana Sada Bhuyat Siddhida Siddhidayini

3) Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Siddhidatri Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah