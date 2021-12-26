New Year 2022 Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from December 26 to January 1

Aries Horoscope 2022: Tarot Predictions for love, career, finance & health

Love horoscope for Aries in 2022

You are all set to get adventurous in the game of love, and your relationship is set to move forward. Couples, your connection will strengthen, but you need to work on adding more passion and excitement into your relationship. Don’t try to bind your partner; let them feel free and express themselves freely. Loosen up a bit from time to time. Go out, meet new people, and make connections. A love affair may be fun and exciting but don’t expect any commitment or for it to last.

Career horoscope for Aries in 2022

After a stressful period, things improve on the work front. There could be an improvement in the position, or you may leave an unfulfilling job and go for a better one that offers more freedom and opportunity. There is a possibility of a transfer or relocation that will help you advance professionally. You will be able to overcome difficulties and accomplish your goals with the help of your professional connections.

Health horoscope for Aries in 2022

Health-wise you will be in a good state and will be feeling fit as a fiddle. If you have been ill, you will begin to get your strength and energy back. Your body and mind will be in balance. If you are one of those who lose cool quickly, try to control your anger and be more patient and accommodating. Make positive changes like exercising and self-control for a healthier lifestyle.

Advice

Define your goals and purpose clearly, make plans to achieve them. This year, explore new ideas and look beyond the horizon. Get involved and don’t sit passively waiting for things to happen on their own. There may be some obstacles, but you will bring your dreams to fruition if you have the willpower, courage, and determination.

Taurus Horoscope 2022: Tarot Predictions for love, career, finance & health

Love horoscope for Taurus in 2022

This year brings stability and commitment to your relationship, but remember, you must reciprocate. Your partner will support your ambitions, and together you can achieve a lot. Your connection will be stable and comfortable but might not be romantic or very stimulating. So, don’t let boredom seep into your relationship; spend more time together, doing things you both enjoy. A love affair may take a positive turn, and if settling down is what you desire, things may start moving in that direction.

Career horoscope for Taurus in 2022

You will be winning accolades and recognition for your work or in the field of expertise. You will strive for excellence and be ready to work extra hard to bring your dreams to fruition. Put your best foot forward. You will be able to overcome obstacles and succeed professionally. If you have been waiting for a promotion, things are likely to go in your favour. Your financial situation is set to improve and any long-time investments made this year will bear fruits. Maintain a balance in what your earn and what you spend.

Health horoscope for Taurus in 2022

You may face some health issues like stress-related illnesses or just getting immensely worried about something. If you are trying to cope up with a setback or adversity in your life, it is advised that you take care of yourself. Reach out and seek help from people who care about you. Additionally, take time out to meditate regularly.

Advice

To bring happiness and harmony in your life, be generous and get involved in some kind of charity work. It will help in emotional renewal and return to happier times. Share openly and joyfully with others, knowing that your act of generosity will be reciprocated.

Gemini Horoscope 2022: Tarot Predictions for love, career, finance & health

Love horoscope for Gemini in 2022

A new affair might begin, or an existing one could end. Perhaps you need to change old patterns, perspectives and attitudes, becoming more flexible and cooperative. Try not to be too critical or harsh towards your partner. Avoid creating unnecessary arguments, discord at home to maintain peace and harmony. There may be a lack of commitment from someone you like. Someone you are interested in may not be looking at a serious long term relationship, or you may have to struggle to get the attention of your partner.

Career horoscope for Gemini in 2022

Change in your job, position or work environment is anticipated resulting in uncertainty and instability. Professional or career growth might be slow, and you will have to appease yourself will small developments and changes. Don’t initiate significant investments or expect big results from investments made earlier., Finances will be a little unstable, and there may be some temporary cash flow issues as money will come and go out quickly. But it could be managed if you pay close attention to your expenditures and plan your finances, time, and energy wisely.

Health horoscope for Gemini in 2022

Your health will be stable. Your health will be better than before, and there will be a recovery from an illness. Don’t take your health for granted. Listen to your body, and don’t overindulge in eating and drinking. Focus on being consistent with exercising and bringing healthy changes in your diet. Occasional social outings may help to change your mood and give a breather from stress.

Advice

Take care of practical matters and pay attention to investments, property and finances. You need to be more realistic and not let emotions influence your decisions. Start laying the foundation and put the groundwork in place to achieve your long terms goals. This year, you may be considering further education or doing a course that would improve your future career prospects.

Cancer Horoscope 2022: Tarot Predictions for love, career, finance & health

Love horoscope for Cancer in 2022

This year signals towards a period of withdrawal from worldly activity and looks inward. Even if you can't drop your responsibilities, you will need to carve out some time for yourself to discover your own truth, inner life or spiritual path. You may not feel like socialising much and prefer solitude occasionally. Follow a mature and balanced approach in relationships. Listen to your spouse to understand how they think about you and the emotional support they seek from you. Give space to each other, and do not impose your ideas and thoughts.

Career horoscope for Cancer in 2022

This year points to the start of a new business venture, new job, project, investment. A money generating opportunity will come your way, but you much acknowledge and grab it with both your hands. You are also likely to receive financial backing or support for your venture. Sow the seed for a new endeavour, tend to it carefully, work hard to get it off the ground and be confident that it will bear fruit. You can't wait for things to happen on their own; you will have to make them work in your favour. Your finances will improve substantially, and there will be stability but be grounded and pragmatic.

Health horoscope for Cancer in 2022

Your health will need attention. Do not overlook any health issues. There could be some nagging issues like aches and pain that could interfere with your work schedule. Keep yourself physically active and avoid sitting for long hours. Spend time in outdoor activities and hobbies. Engage in group activities like going for a walk, gym or yoga with a friend, joining a sport to socialise and staying physically fit.

Advice

There is a need to bring about positive changes in your life to overcome boredom. Try to find out what is not working out for you and let go and move on to something more rewarding and satisfying. It also means letting go of people or things you have been clinging to and having too much emotional attachment. Don't let your time and effort get wasted on someone who does not appreciate them.

Leo Horoscope 2022: Tarot Predictions for love, career, finance & health

Love horoscope for Leo in 2022

A chasm exists between you and your true love. There will be an imbalance between the head, and the heart- how you think does not match how you feel, with the head dominating, causing alienation and loneliness. Separation or the breakup of a significant relationship is foreseen. It could also mean the end of draining or demanding associations. Let go of overbearing relationships, painful memories, and attachments. Try to bridge the gap with your spouse or lover with understanding, compassion and clear communication.

Career horoscope for Leo in 2022

This year you will begin a new creative venture, project or a job that you are deeply passionate about and have held close to your heart for a long time. If you can maximise this opportunity and nurture it correctly, this creative endeavour will produce financial success and turn into a profitable undertaking. At work, there will be new opportunities, promotions & recognition. You will receive good news related to money and finances. Listen to your intuition in financial matters.

Health horoscope for Leo in 2022

This year, your health is likely to be good. Accept, care for and be comfortable with your own body. Listen to your body and understand what it is trying to tell you. Don’t push yourself too hard to achieve a specific weight target or overwork yourself. Make time for physical activity. Be aware of what you eat. Be vigilant about your health and do not ignore any symptoms, and seek medical advice if needed.

Advice

Don’t get too emotionally involved in situations or be naive in trusting people. Stand up for yourself, strengthen your self-esteem and self-worth. Do not let people think that you are in a vulnerable position and can be dominated easily. Work on developing your artistic ability and intuition to a higher level.

Virgo Horoscope 2022: Tarot Predictions for love, career, finance & health

Love horoscope for Virgo in 2022

There will be love and warmth in your relationship. You will be dedicated to each other. Express your love and feelings freely to your partner. Take initiatives; your feelings will be well received and reciprocated. Family life will be smooth, with some positive development about your spouse coming through. If you are single, you could be meeting someone passionate, communicative, potentially through work or business. However, don’t be fixated on the idea of perfectionism.

Career horoscope for Virgo in 2022

You will be required to make a crucial job or business decision. It may be time to change your job, career or line of work. Whatever choice you make will have long-term implications, so you must make a choice carefully. This year, success is coming, and your finances will improve. Be careful with your money and expenditures, and do not make any hasty judgements. Make sure you have all the facts and information needed to make a rational decision about investments.

Health horoscope for Virgo in 2022

There could be some persistent health issues that will make you feel a little frustrated and depressed. You might feel restricted and not be able to focus on your work. Don't worry too much about what you can't do; instead, focus on what you can do to make things better. Speak to those close to you; sometimes, knowing that you are not alone in your struggles makes all the difference.

Advice

You need to strengthen your self-esteem. For others to think good go you; you must start thinking positive about yourself first. You should explore new ideas and opportunities further and put clear plans for achieving your dream.

Libra Horoscope 2022: Tarot Predictions for love, career, finance & health

Love horoscope for Libra in 2022

Your relationship could be overpowered and driven by desires and material bliss rather than actual emotional needs. You could be in a destructive relationship that is not working for you but is forced to stay because you are unwilling to make any changes or let go. This year, the family could be demanding, making you feel drained and powerless. If you are in a toxic relationship, then you need to move out of it. Singles, be extra cautious of entering into a relationship as a potential partner might be dominating and may do more harm to you instead of good. You are advised to reassess your relationship and release emotional baggage and unhealthy patterns in your life.

Career horoscope for Libra in 2022

There is a possibility of changes in your career path or workplace this year. Be flexible in work-related matters and use your imagination and creativity to produce desired results. There will be financial security. However, be rational with finances and cautious in business deals and while making any investments.

Health horoscope for Libra in 2022

This year is going to be good in terms of your health. There will be recovery from an illness. To stay healthy and get rid of your health-related problems, you should take up some outdoor activities like walking, running or a sport. Also, take care of food and spend time with your family & your loved ones.

Advice

Channel all your energy and enthusiasm into what you love and are passionate about. Stand up for what you believe and let the world know what you are capable of. Follow your dreams, and don’t let anyone tell you how you should live your life.

Scorpio Horoscope 2022: Tarot Predictions for love, career, finance & health

Love horoscope for Scorpio in 2022

Your relationship is set to move forward. You and your partner need to spend quality time together as it will deepen your bond and connection. Singles may meet someone through work or travel. A love affair may be fun and exciting but don’t expect any commitment or for it to last. You both will have to put in efforts to make it work. Freedom to be yourself and express your feelings will be necessary to you. Don’t try to restrict your partner; let them be free and express themselves freely.

Career horoscope for Scorpio in 2022

You will be full of enthusiasm to explore the world of opportunities. There could be a job offer or change in position at the workplace which you may find appealing. In business, you may consider adding a new vertical or expanding the existing line of business. However, assess the situation carefully and follow a measured approach towards how much work you can do. A venture or investment will have potential but will not fructify immediately. A business trip is likely.

Health horoscope for Scorpio in 2022

You need to take care of your health and not take it for granted. Don’t be careless about your eating habits, be moderate with junk food. Be disciplined and follow a healthy daily routine. From time to time, minor problems might bother you. Plan your travel well and avoid serious adventure sports.

Advice

This is the year for action and moving a step closer to your dreams. Be courageous and take a few risks but take all necessary precautions and measures. Follow your heart and bliss.

Sagittarius Horoscope 2022: Tarot Predictions for love, career, finance & health

Love horoscope for Sagittarius in 2022

This year you need to give time and attention to your personal relationship. Be truthful and forthright and not too controlling. Bring some warmth and compassion to your relationship for it to grow strong. Give space to your partner; everyone has a right to an opinion. Keep your emotions under control but be expressive and speak your mind if you want your needs to be met. You love your independence and expect your partner to understand your need for freedom and compliment your style of living.

Career horoscope for Sagittarius in 2022

At work, you need to reassess your situation and ensure that your career is also emotionally fulfilling and not just materially or financially. Changes in your workplace are possible. There will be financial security, however, be cautious while making any investments. Keep a watch on your finances but do not put your personal life in the back seat.

Health horoscope for Sagittarius in 2022

Your year will be good in terms of health. Get regular exercise. Your efforts will be serious, and you will notice the result. Whatever measure you take this year towards adopting a healthy lifestyle will have a long-lasting impact on your health.

Advice

Be content and happy with your achievements. Don’t struggle too hard to force an outcome and understand the importance of peace of mind. Instead, sit back, relax and enjoy what you have achieved from time to time.

Capricorn Horoscope 2022: Tarot Predictions for love, career, finance & health

Love horoscope for Capricorn in 2022

There will be some passivity in your relationship, and you may feel ignored or left out that your partner is not giving attention. Fear or some kind of misunderstanding or insecurity will prevent you from being happy. Some of you may feel trapped or confined in a relationship that you are not able to leave. For things to change, you must take some action and stand up for yourself. Don't assume and accept whatever is happening around you; speak up and clarify. Improving your attitude may help strengthen your relationship.

Career horoscope for Capricorn in 2022

It's time for a new job, career change or starting a new business. If you have been thinking of embarking on a new venture, enterprise, or educational course, you must go ahead, provided proper planning is in place. Follow your heart's calling, and once you decide to move forward, do not look back. Finances will be stable, and new financial opportunities will come your way but plan your investments carefully and spend wisely.

Health horoscope for Capricorn in 2022

This year is going to be moderate for you in terms of health. If you were troubled by any kind of illness or health-related issues last year, this year, you will overcome those problems. You will be energetic and happier. Socialising, meeting friends and spending time with loved ones will keep you in a good mood.

Advice

You are advised to take charge of the situation and decide how you react to a problematic situation. You may not have control over what happens, but you definitely control how you respond to it. Don't suffer unnecessarily; distance yourself from incompatible people and become more independent. Do what you love and love what you do.

Aquarius Horoscope 2022: Tarot Predictions for love, career, finance & health

Love horoscope for Aquarius in 2022

This year marks the beginning of a new passionate relationship and a burst of romance in an existing relationship. Your love life will be full of surprises, fun and excitement. Act on your feelings, express your emotions; don’t wait for the other person to make the first move. A positive response from a lover is likely. Marriage and starting a family is also on the cards for some of you.

Career horoscope for Aquarius in 2022

At work, there will be competition, but you must hold your position and not give up. There will be a lack of agreement, and you will have to fight out to put your viewpoint. People around you will have strong opinions and will be busy defending their positions. You will protect yourself and overcome the challenges provided you stay focused and are ready to put up an intense fight. Financially, you might be struggling to manage your expenses or to get refunds. Be practical with money and do not seek financial advice from others.

Health horoscope for Aquarius in 2022

This year, you will find yourself burdened with a lot of work; as a result, you will not be able to pay attention to your health. Along with working hard, keep a watch on your health. You need rest, take care of your food, and exercise, which will keep you healthy.

Advice

Stand up and fight for yourself, and don’t let people influence or dominate you. Don’t trust people easily and be extremely giving. Strengthen your self-worth, and don’t let the world tell you otherwise.

Pisces Horoscope 2022: Tarot Predictions for love, career, finance & health

Love horoscope for Pisces in 2022

Your relationship does not seem to be in a great space, and there could be some kind of confusion and negativity. But it is primarily your perception and how you are looking at your situation. You may not feel right about your relationship and feel ignored by your partner. You need to assess what is limiting you from living a happy and content life. Be clear about what’s really important to you and not what others think should be necessary. Don’t close yourself; open up, speak up and clarify. Be persistent and focus your energy on making things right without the fear of losing.

Career horoscope for Pisces in 2022

This year you will drive your plans forward and take new initiatives. There will be new beginnings in the form of a new job or a business opportunity. Your finances will improve, or you will get a chance to make more money. Take control of your money matters and financial situation. Make the most of your skills and talents; capitalise on your strengths to manifest your desires. Finally, you will have the resources and willpower to accomplish your goals.

Health horoscope for Pisces in 2022

Slow down a bit, and don’t overwork yourself. Set realistic targets keeping in mind your time and resources to avoid stress. Keep your temper under check and avoid losing your cool over trivial matters. You need to be more mindful about what you eat. Over-stressing about things that are not under your control will lead to more stress, which will affect your physical well being.

Advice

Acquire new skills and knowledge to enrich your job experience and career prospects. Get involved in some kind of social work and charity. It will help in emotional renewal and bring happiness and harmony to your life. Share openly and joyfully with others, knowing that your act of generosity will be reciprocated.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant, you can contact her at tarotchhavi@gmail.com)