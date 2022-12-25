New Year 2023 Tarot Card Readings: Love, career, finance and health Horoscope Predictions of all zodiac signs!

Aries Horoscope 2023: Predictions for love, career, finance & health

The relationship with your spouse or lover will be secure, and your commitment will be unbreakable and unquestionable. You will be wholly devoted to the bond between you and your partner. Marriage or engagement is on the cards for those looking to settle down.

Your career will progress, and there will be changes in your career. You will be inching closer to your career goal and working long hours to shape your professional future. However, all this might be mentally and physically exhausting and tiring.

Finances will be stable but be realistic with money. Plan your investments well and think through your business dealing with logic.

You will be able to recover from an old ailment, and the beginning of recovery is foreseen. You will know what is right and what is not for your health. But you will have to do all that you can.

Taurus Horoscope 2023: Predictions for love, career, finance & health

Your love life, in general, will be fun and full of excitement. Couples, your relationship will strengthen, but you must work on adding more passion and excitement. Singles will feel adventurous and ready to take risks in the game of love without fearing rejection.

There will be stability and success in your career. This year you will achieve something significant or reach a goal. Your seniors and colleagues will appreciate your work and dedication, putting you in their good books.

A firm financial foundation is foreseen this year. Money-making opportunities will come your way. Business expansion and adding a new vertical are indicated.

You will be able to keep up good health this year. You will recover from any past injury or illness. If you are dealing with an ailment, take good care of yourself and give yourself time to recuperate.

Gemini Horoscope 2023: Predictions for love, career, finance & health

There will be love, harmony, and commitment in your relationship with your partner. You will have the support of each other in personal as well as professional matters. Singles have the chance to meet someone and fall in love.

Your work and profession will put you in the limelight, and you will win applause for your performance. You will have the support of your colleagues, and you will accomplish tasks easily. In addition, you can learn a skill to improve your qualifications.

You will overcome an ongoing financial struggle and move into a more comfortable finance phase where things are under control. Do keep an eye on expenses and be responsible while spending.

Your overall well-being- physical and mental health this year will be based on balance and moderation. Do not indulge, and being moderate is the key.

Cancer Horoscope 2023: Predictions for love, career, finance & health

Your relationship with your spouse will be committed and harmonious. Be equitable- your partner will be kind towards you. You must try to adjust your attitude and behaviour if there are any problems.

This year brings accomplishment and acclaim to your professional life. If you've been hoping for a salary hike, promotion, or to start your own business, this year points towards your dreams coming true.

There will be some financial restrictions, and expenses may exceed income if you do not plan well in advance. Be more mindful and organised about your accounts, and do not trust others with your money.

Your health is set to improve, and you will be energetic and full of vitality. Listen to your body, do not ignore the signals and try to understand what it is trying to say.

Leo Horoscope 2023: Predictions for love, career, finance & health

Moving away from someone close or being abandoned by someone significant is foreseen. There could be differences with a close friend or a family member. Breakups and heartbreaks due to disputes over past issues are expected.

This is a fantastic year for your career as it brings opportunity, rewards and success. Everything that you undertake will yield positive results. Whether it is your dream job or starting your business, luck favours you.

This year you will be saving more and spending less. Your focus will be on building a strong, stable, secure financial future for yourself and your family.

You will need to take regular breaks from your hectic routine to recharge your batteries; otherwise, it may affect your health. You also need to focus on your mental health.

Virgo Horoscope 2023: Predictions for love, career, finance & health

This year, you can look forward to an exciting and passionate

love life. You will have a good time with your partner by your side and enjoy what life has to offer. Keeping an optimistic attitude towards relationships will be necessary.

It is a favourable year in terms of your career or profession. If you are unhappy with your current job or career, start acting on it, and things will likely go in your favour. Be open-minded & explore the opportunity coming your way.

Your finances will balance, but you must plan your savings and expenses. There could be some delay in recovering money if you had lent it to somebody.

You will be able to recover from an old ailment, and the beginning of recovery is foreseen. This year, you will have the mental clarity and willingness to give any unhealthy habits or start a healthy routine and regime.

Libra Horoscope 2023: Predictions for love, career, finance & health

You will be blessed with happiness and commitment. You will enjoy a strong bond with your partner. You will share great emotional, mental and physical compatibility.

There will be determination and commitment towards work and career. You will be rewarded for your efforts and hard work. A favourable year to acquire new clients and close financial deals or sign contracts.

Financially, a big time awaits you. There will be multiple growth opportunities that will help you improve your finances. This year is favourable for big purchases and creating assets. Starting something new will yield great financial results.

You will be able to maintain good health and vitality this year. But you must ensure you don't overwork yourself because it may negatively affect your health.

Scorpio Horoscope 2023: Predictions for love, career, finance & health

You will be committed and loving towards your partner. No matter how hard it may feel, you cannot neglect your duties towards your family and partner. You may have to put in more effort than your partner to make things work.

The stress and work pressure might make you feel overburdened and overwhelmed. You may feel insecure about your job's future or position in the organisation. If your work is causing constant stress, you must consider looking for a new job or reconsidering your career path.

This year, you will reap the rewards of the effort you invested in the past, and you should be in a secure and comfortable financial position.

Health-wise, you should focus on mental health issues such as depression and anxiety. Find the reason behind your stress and worry, and stop overthinking.

Sagittarius Horoscope 2023: Tarot Predictions for love, career, finance & health

Your relationship will be stable and secure, and you will have each others’ support. You and your partner will have to put in a lot of work and time to grow your bond. A new chapter is about to begin in your love life, but you must be patient.

Position at the workplace will be stable; however, keep your counsel and don’t share your plans. You will be mature and forthcoming in helping others. Be mature and balanced while handling any difficult situation at work.

You will witness good fortune in wealth and finance. There is financial growth, and you can expect inheritance and the fruition of long-term investment.

You will be full of energy and vitality this year. However, you need to take care of your health and not take it for granted. Don’t be careless about your lifestyle, and make amends in your routine, including eating and exercising.

Capricorn Horoscope 2023: Predictions for love, career, finance & health

You may be dealing with complex relationships, or your partner might be dominating or controlling. It could also mean loss of freedom. Singles, be extra cautious of entering into a relationship.

Career-wise, this year is challenging for you. It could imply a complete career change or job loss because of severing relationships with coworkers. If you are in a business, it could signify losses or failure and even backstabbing by business associates or partners.

If things have been difficult monetarily, you can turn things around. Think it through before lending money to someone. You are warned against being emotional in financial decisions.

There are some challenges pertaining to your health this year. Some old illnesses might resurface that you have to struggle with. You have to be determined to fight it out. Do not give up, and you will be able to overcome it.

Aquarius Horoscope 2023: Predictions for love, career, finance & health

Things will be mostly fine on the home front. You will put much effort, devotion, and attention into your relationship with your spouse. Your focus will be on achieving a financially secure future for your family.

There could be some uncertainty around your career this year. There could be delays in the execution of plans, your projects could be put on hold, or you have to wait to sign contracts.

Your finances will be stable this year. Any legal matter involving money or property will be decided in your favour. You will get the support of influential people, and your projects will get help.

You will enjoy good health and vitality this year. If you have been suffering from an illness for a long time, you will rapidly recover and step closer to a healthy life.

Pisces Horoscope 2023: Predictions for love, career, finance & health

This is a great year for those in an established relationship or seeking love and stability. You and your partner will be emotionally connected and enjoy a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous time together.

You will be determined and motivated to work toward a goal. You will be devoted to your work and the quality of your work. Don’t allow distractions to pull you away from your goal. Keep your temper under check and avoid arguments at the workplace.

You need to be careful with your finances this year. If you haven’t thought about saving, this is the right time to start putting something aside. Do proper planning and fact-checking before any major purchases.

You will overcome recent health issues and regain your health and strength. Take necessary steps in that direction, like regular exercise, health checkups, and proper eating habits. You are cautioned against overindulgence and too much partying.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)