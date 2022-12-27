New Year's Eve celebration: 5 party places in Delhi NCR to ring in the new year

New year party: You will be amazed to see high spirits and a celebratory atmosphere on New Year's Eve since "Yeh Dilli hai mere yaar - Dil walo ki Dilli" is always party-ready. You won't be let down in the capital city with its booming music, massive dance floors, and party people.

Take a moment, gather your friends, and choose any of these locations if you're in Delhi or intend to visit the city on New Year's Eve. Khan Market, Connaught Place, Gardens Galleria in Noida, 32nd Avenue (Milestone), and Cyberhub in Gurgaon are all great spots to party 'all night' in Delhi.

1. Surajgarh farms, Gurugram

A spectacular party at Surajgarh with Punjabi singer Parmish Verma and Gurnazar. The highlight of the evening being - Live DJ Performance, live Singer Performer Parmish Verma, Guenazar, Sufi Singer Ehsan Asgar, epic New Year Countdown, VIP Arena for the VIP passes, and the best cocktails (welcome drink will be served at 8 pm) and live food counters.

When: Saturday 31 December 2022

Time: 8 pm onwards

Where: Surajgarh farms, Gurugram

Cost: ₹999 per person

2. Privee Novele XO, Hotel Shangrila, Delhi

It's time to go big this new year! Your New Year's Eve will be a spectacular fiesta thanks to the "Amplifier" and "Bewafa" sensation Imran Khan's presence at Priveé! The jubilant ambience of the evening will boost your new year!

When: Saturday 31 December 2022

Time: 9 pm onwards

Where: Privee Novele XO, Hotel Shangrila, Delhi

Cost: ₹6999 onwards

3. Crowne Plaza, Greater Noida

A new year exclusive package for couples, including one night stay, a gala dinner, NYE celebration, a multi-cuisine dinner buffet, and imported beverages, followed by breakfast in the morning. Live band and DJ for the party and a designated kids playing area for families.

When: Saturday 31 December 2022

Time: 8 pm onwards

Where: Crowne Plaza, Greater Noida

Cost: ₹16,999 onwards

4. Huda City Ground, Sector-29 Gurugram

“Exotica Astronimia 2022” is a New Year’s Eve party with Punjabi Singer and songwriter Amrit Maan & The Landers- a trio who set up their youth iconic band. Mesmerizing lighting, visuals, and sound that will have you dancing as soon as you arrive; and one of the city’s biggest countdowns to bring in 2023!

BONUS: All proceeds from the tickets go to help a nonprofit organization hosting the event. Good tidings on new year indeed!

When: Saturday 31 December 2022

Time: 5:30 pm onwards

Where: Huda, Ground, Sector 29, Near IFFCO Chawk Metro Station, Gurugram, Haryana

Cost: ₹499 onwards

5. Unwind, Khel Gaon, Delhi

Unwind Cafe is a buzzing cafe with casual eating that was designed to meet all of an urban connoisseur's needs. The restaurant serves genuine European and Mediterranean cuisines and has a great atmosphere with lovely Victorian design, all of which combine to provide a lovely and NYE enthralling experience. There are different packages ranging from gold to platinum, all you have to do is simply contact the restaurant for reservations.

When: Saturday 31 December 2022

Time: 9 pm onwards

Where: Ansal Plaza Mall, Khel Gaon, Delhi

Make your New Year's celebration even more exciting by going to one of these places in Delhi for a fun-filled night.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on information available on booking websites, confirm before visiting. Zee News does not confirm this.)