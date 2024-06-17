Nirjala Ekadashi 2024: Check Date, Time, Rituals And More

As Nirjala Vrat translates to "without water," Nirjala Ekadashi fasting is observed without consuming any food or liquids. As such, among all the Ekadashi fasts, it is regarded as the hardest.Out of the twenty-four Ekadashi in a year, this one is the most significant.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2024: Date

The Panchang Ekadashi states that the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi for the month of Jyeshtha will start at 4:43 AM on June 17 and go until 6:24 AM on June 18. The Nirjala Ekadashi fast is scheduled for Tuesday, June 18.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2024: Significance

Every month on the first and second of the month, the Ekadashi tithi is devoted to Lord Vishnu, who is celebrated with rituals on Ekadashi. Every Ekadashi, according to Vedic literature, is a significant auspicious day that respects the supreme's everlasting majesty and magnificence, which is the universe' sustaining force.

Nirjala Ekadashi: Puja Vidhi

You have to get up early on Nirjala Ekadashi before the sun comes up. Have a bath, change into fresh clothes, and use a mat or towel to create a tidy area for your puja. Light a lamp and some incense sticks, then ask Bhagwan Vishnu for blessings to start the puja.

Next, provide flowers, water, tulsi leaves, fruits, sweets, and other items that Lord Vishnu likes to Bhagwan Vishnu's statue or portrait. Say the Vishnu Sahasranama or any holy name with reverence, like Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya.

They offer prayers to the tulsi plant, which is revered on Ekadashi, after the puja. You ought to recite Vishnu Sahasranamam and offer flowers.

You should abstain from eating and drinking during the day and night since it is a complete fast without water. Do an aarti to conclude the evening puja. Eat a small dinner to break your fast the following day at dusk.

The devotee should drink water to signify that the fast has been broken if they are unable to break it the following day for any reason, and they should then eat whenever it is convenient. It is customary to offer the food to Lord Vishnu before consuming it as prasad.