November Festivities: Complete List Of School Holidays From Diwali To Chhath Puja

As November begins, the festive glow of Diwali continues to light up the nation. The first week of the month offers a long weekend. Diwali, the festival of lights, spans five days, beginning with Dhanteras and ending with Bhai Dooj.

In 2024, Diwali is celebrated today, October 31, with many others observing it on November 1. This timing means that November starts with a holiday. Following Diwali, several states, including Madhya Pradesh, will observe a public holiday on November 2 for Govardhan Puja, resulting in school and college closures.

Bhai Dooj will be observed on Sunday, November 3, granting a holiday in states like Uttar Pradesh. Most educational institutions are set to reopen on November 4, allowing students to enjoy a long break at the start of the month.

However, the holiday season extends beyond this. Some states will observe closures for Chhath Puja, a major Indian festival. The Bihar government, for instance, has declared a four-day break from November 6 to 9, giving families and students an extended holiday. Schools in states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh will also benefit from this holiday period, making it an ideal time for trips or relaxation.

Children’s Day on November 14 will be celebrated in schools with activities and picnics, with some institutions offering a half-day schedule while others may have a full day off. Additionally, schools will close on November 15 for Guru Nanak Jayanti, and some may extend holidays to Saturday, November 16.

November is an excellent time to plan a vacation or spend quality time with family and friends. Mark your calendars to enjoy the extended Diwali festivities and a month filled with holidays and leisure.