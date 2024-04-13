Numerology: Destiny Number 7- Know All About Your Career, Finances, Love Life Prospects And Characteristics

In numerology, your destiny number tells you about how your career, love life and relations will be in future. Although, it doesn't tell you about your future. However, these numbers give you guidance about yourself. Moreover, every number has a different meaning. While if we talk about Destiny number 7 then it shows your connection with yourself. Because Ketu rules this number and as a planet, Ketu tells you about your spiritual connection. Thus, people with Destiny number 7 have high intuition powers.

In this article, Mahi Kashyap, CEO & Founder of Vedic Meet - A Problem Solving App elaborates on Destiny number 7 and the numerology predictions around it, specifically.

Career Prospects of Destiny Number 7:

Furthermore, people who have Destiny number 7 have a learning attitude. You should try to observe these people. Although they are knowledgeable, they still strive to get more knowledge. Thus, their curious nature allows them to choose careers which involve research. So, you may have seen such people choosing journalism as a career. Also, due to Ketu being the ruling planet, it makes them good writers, poets and painters. They also have a special interest in philosophy and astrology.

Financial Prospects of Destiny Number 7:

Moreover, these people also love their own company. They value their personal space. Whereas, this habit takes them away from financial stability. Because they don’t trust anyone. Furthermore, due to their habit of analytical thinking, these people think twice before investing their money. Which sometimes becomes an obstacle to their financial growth. They have trust issues when it comes to investing their money. This is why various opportunities slip from their hands. Also, you may have a friend who is very protective in terms of money.

Love Life Prospects of Destiny Number 7:

Despite their love for independence, they become loyal and loving partners. As they value deep, meaningful connections in love. They value intellectual compatibility and a partner who shares the same curiosity about life. But a bad thing about their love life is that sometimes their actions can make their partner feel uncomfortable. While overall their relationships last longer. Furthermore, let's discuss some good and bad things about them.

Characteristics of Destiny Number 7

Now, let's talk about good qualities. So, people with Destiny number 7 have the below-mentioned qualities:

● They possess analytical thinking and are always curious to know something new.

● They are perfectionist in nature. They pay attention to minute detail.

● Due to their curiosity for knowledge, they are extremely wise and intellectual.

● As Ketu is the ruling planet of this number, thus they have good spirituality and intuition power.

● They are loyal and honest.

● Their constant analysis can lead to overthinking and difficulty making decisions.

● They always get stuck in the "what-ifs" and struggle to take action.

● Due to their obsession with freedom, they get lonely.

● This makes them introverted in nature and they distance themselves from the outside world.

● Stress and anxiety become a part of their lives.