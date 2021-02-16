हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Basant Panchami

On Basant Panchami, Sudarsan Pattnaik shares breathtaking sand art of Goddess Saraswati!

The day is a Hindu spring festival which falls in the Magha months of January or February. India is a diverse country where a festival is celebrated in different ways depending on the regions respectively. So on Basant Panchami too, people have their own ways of ushering in the spring with much gusto.


Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Basant or Vasant Panchami, renowned Bhubaneswar-based sand artiste Sudarsan Pattnaik shared breathtaking creation of Goddess Saraswati from Puri beach in Odisha. 

Sudarsan Pattnaik wrote in the caption: Happy #SaraswatiPuja . May the Goddess of knowledge shower her divine blessings on everyone for success in life. My SandArt at Bhubaneswar airport . #BasantPanchmi

BASANT PANCHAMI CELEBRATIONS: 

The day is a Hindu spring festival which falls in the Magha months of January or February. India is a diverse country where a festival is celebrated in different ways depending on the regions respectively. So on Basant Panchami too, people have their own ways of ushering in the spring with much gusto.

On Basant Panchami, Goddess Saraswati is invoked and devotees seek her blessings. People throng temples early morning and perform rituals for Saraswati Puja.

RITUALS OF BASANT PANCHAMI

Saraswati is the goddess of knowledge, arts, music, wisdom and performing arts. Many bhakts throng Saraswati temples, play music and chant her name the whole day. It also happens to be the day when parents introduce letters to their children. They initiate them into writing letters of alphabet or study together. This is also known as Akshar Abhyasam or Vidyaarambham (meaning initiation of education).  

It is believed that Saraswati Maa's Vaahan (vehicle) - swan  - is blessed with a distinct ability to separate water from milk. Thus it teaches humans to differentiate between the good and the bad.

On this day, Saraswati—the goddess of knowledge, wisdom and performing arts is revered and devotees seek her abundant blessings. To invoke the goddess, there are various mantras which you can chant. 

LEGEND OF BASANT PANCHAMI

Another belief is that the day is marked as dedicated to god Kama—the Hindu deity of love. It is celebrated by remembering the loved one particularly one's partner or special friend and spring flowers play a significant role. The day is connected with the god of love. Several people wear yellow clothes and eat yellow rice to emulate the yellow mustard (sarson) flower fields, or play by flying kites.

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja!

