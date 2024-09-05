New Delhi: Rishab Shetty's Natonal award winning movie Kantara took over the year 2022 with its release. Looks like the film's craze is still around. Just as Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 7 this year, devotees this time have welcomed a Kantara avatar of Bappa's idol.

The streets of Mumbai witnessed the fever of Kantara taking over this Ganesha Chaturthi. As people celebrate this festival with joy, their enlightenment has grown even more this year, as they have welcomed a Kantara avatar of Bappa. The idols of Bappa can be seen donning the look of Panjurli Daiva. This indeed speaks to the film's popularity across the nation.

Kantara brought a story from the heartlands of India and made it known to the world. It is due to Kantara that people across the globe have come to know about the diverse culture of India. With this, Kantara opened the gates for the Kannada industry.

Moreover, Kantara has just been re-released in theaters after rising demand from the audience, giving everyone a chance to experience supreme divinity back on the big screen with the film.

With Bappa in Panjurli Daiva avatar, get ready to immerse in devotion ala Kantara style.