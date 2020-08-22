On Ganesh Chaturthi, Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art shows need of 'power' and 'blessings' from Lord Ganpati amid coronavirus COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi created a breathtaking sand art of the Lord with a powerful message of fighting the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Bhubaneswar-based artiste wrote: May Lord #Ganesha Gives us more power to fight against #COVID19. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha.

The deadly COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions of lives globally. Today, social distancing, frequent lockdowns, wearing masks and gloves is the norm of the day to keep the health crisis in check.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated on August 22, 2020 - Saturday.

Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, it is the celebration of the birth of Lord Ganesha. The 10-day long festival will be celebrated this year with precautions as deadly novel coronavirus outbreak has affected the normal functioning.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the globe and majorly in Maharashtra.

The more you worship with an open mind and sanctimonious thoughts—the more Ganpati will bestow you with wisdom, health, and prosperity.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!