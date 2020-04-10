On Good Friday, Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art highlights 'stay home stay safe' policy- See inside

New Delhi: On the occasion of Good Friday (April 10, 2020), a renowned sand artist from Odisha, Sudarsan Pattnaik shared his marvellous sand art creation from Puri beach. This time, he captioned his art with a strong message to highlight the importance of social distancing to fight against COVID-19.

The Bhubaneswar-based artist wrote in the caption: On the occasion of #GoodFriday let us all pray to the Lord to give us more strength to Fight against #COVID19 . #StayHome #StaySafe . One of my SandArt.

He stressed on the importance of 'stay home stay safe' policy, which is also being advised by the government amid 21-day lockdown in the country.

Good Friday holds utmost importance for the Christian community worldwide. The day marks the crucifixation of Jesus Christ and his demise at the Cavalry. Good Friday is commemorated during the pious week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday preceding the Easter Sunday.

Good Friday date varies each year as per both Gregorian and Julian Calendars. It is also known by the name Holy Friday, Great Friday and Black Friday. The good stands for pious or holy.

This year, Good Friday is being observed on April 10.

A majority of Christians—Anglican, Catholic, Eastern Orthodox, Lutheran, Methodist, Oriental Orthodox, and Reformed traditions observe Good Friday by keeping a fast and doing church services in remembrance of the Almighty Lord.

In most countries, Good Friday is marked as a holiday.