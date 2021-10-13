हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Durga Puja 2021

On Maha Ashtami, Sudarsan Pattnaik creates breathtaking Maa Durga sand art using seashells at beach - Watch

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami, Bhubaneswar-based sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a breathtaking sand art idol of Maa Durga using seashells at Puri beach, Odisha. He shared videos and pictures on his Twitter handle.

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wrote: #HappyDurgaPuja My SandArt on Maa Durga installation with Seashells at Puri beach Odisha.

The festival of Durga Puja and Navratri coincide in the month of September-October usually, each year.

This time, Navratri began on October 7 and will come to an end with Vijayadashami (Dussehra) on October 15 respectively.

The most auspicious Durga Puja festivity began this year on October 11 with Shashthi. The 5-day festivity is a major Bengali festival celebrated with utmost gusto and zeal. Durga Pujo, as Bengalis call it, coincides with the 9-day Navratri festival. 

It is believed that goddess Durga arrives on earth on the day of Mahalaya to kill the demon Mahishasura. The 5-day Durga Puja festivity, widely celebrated across the globe, is a major festival of Bengalis. Durga Puja festivity is the victory of good over evil. 

However, due to the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Durga Puja pandals will witness fewer people in attendance as state-wise SOPs are in order. Also, social distancing needs to be practised while pandal-hopping during Durga Pujo.

Happy Durga Puja and Navratri to all!

 

