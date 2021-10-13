On Maha Ashtami, Sudarsan Pattnaik creates breathtaking Maa Durga sand art using seashells at beach - Watch

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami, Bhubaneswar-based sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a breathtaking sand art idol of Maa Durga using seashells at Puri beach, Odisha. He shared videos and pictures on his Twitter handle.

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wrote: #HappyDurgaPuja My SandArt on Maa Durga installation with Seashells at Puri beach Odisha.

My SandArt on Maa Durga installation with Seashells at Puri beach Odisha.

The festival of Durga Puja and Navratri coincide in the month of September-October usually, each year.

This time, Navratri began on October 7 and will come to an end with Vijayadashami (Dussehra) on October 15 respectively.

The most auspicious Durga Puja festivity began this year on October 11 with Shashthi. The 5-day festivity is a major Bengali festival celebrated with utmost gusto and zeal. Durga Pujo, as Bengalis call it, coincides with the 9-day Navratri festival.

It is believed that goddess Durga arrives on earth on the day of Mahalaya to kill the demon Mahishasura. The 5-day Durga Puja festivity, widely celebrated across the globe, is a major festival of Bengalis. Durga Puja festivity is the victory of good over evil.

However, due to the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Durga Puja pandals will witness fewer people in attendance as state-wise SOPs are in order. Also, social distancing needs to be practised while pandal-hopping during Durga Pujo.

Happy Durga Puja and Navratri to all!