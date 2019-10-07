close

Mahanavami

On Mahanavami, Sudarsan Pattnaik shares beautiful sand art Durga creation—See pic

On Mahanavami, Sudarsan Pattnaik shares beautiful sand art Durga creation—See pic
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The 9-day long festival of Navratri began from September 29 this year and will come to an end on October 7, with Dussehra falling on the 8th of this month.

Celebrating Mahanavami, renowned sand artiste from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter and shared a breathtaking creation of Maa Durga.

He wished everyone and his caption reads: “Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of #Mahanavami. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha . #DurgaPuja2019”

It is believed that goddess Durga along with her children Laxmi, Saraswati, Ganesha and Kartikeya descend to earth to visit her parents' abode. Durga Puja is a five-day-long festivity which is widely celebrated by Benglis across the globe. This year, the Durga Pujo festivity began from October 3.

The festivity marking the victory of good over evil continues for 5 days and during Durga Pujo (as Bengalis call it), cultural activities, food fiesta and pandal-hopping keeps everyone in happy spirits.

Durga Puja and the 9-day long Navratri festival coincide, making it a month of celebration.

Jai Maa Durga!

 

Tags:
MahanavamiMahanavami 2019Durga PujaSudarsan PattnaikSand ArtNavratriNavratri 2019Durga Pujo
