On World Cancer Day, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik shares inspiring artwork, see pic

New Delhi: On World Cancer Day, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik shared a breathtaking photo of his artwork on Puri beach dedicated to the brave survivors and fighters of cancer. He took to his Twitter account to share the post as he often does on various other festivals and events.

Alongside the photo, he wrote, "#WorldCancerDay: We must all work together to free the world from the pain & suffering of #cancer. I am sharing One of my SandArt at Puri beach."

Check it out here:

#WorldCancerDay :We must all work together to free the world from the pain & suffering of #cancer. I am sharing One of my SandArt at Puri beach . pic.twitter.com/ZSXGqHn8YR — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 4, 2022

Sudarsan Pattnaik, notably, has been creating sand art for over 16 years now and many of his sand sculptures have also carved a place in the Limca Book of World records.

For the unversed, World Cancer Day is celebrated every year internationally on February 4 to spread awareness about the disease and fight misinformation about it. The day is led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) and was created in 2000.

This year's theme is - Close the Care Gap - this deals with the barriers patients face with their cancer treatment in regards to their income, gender, geographical location, age, sexual orientation and lifestyle. Sometimes, these factors can be obstacles for patients to get access to proper healthcare.

So, the UICC has decided to address this problem and fill this equity gap which affects most countries no matter if they're high, middle or low income.