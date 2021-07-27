हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
World Nature Conservation Day

On World Nature Conservation Day EsselWorld Bird Park celebrates Mother Nature

Healthy environment is a foundation for a stable and productive society. 

On World Nature Conservation Day EsselWorld Bird Park celebrates Mother Nature

Mumbai: World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated every year on 28th July. The purpose of the celebration of World Nature Conservation Day is to conserve the animals, birds & trees that are extinct from nature environment of the Earth. 

EsselWorld Bird Park celebrates this day in a unique style by educating various steps to conserve Mother Nature through social media campaign #worldnatureconservationday.

Healthy environment is a foundation for a stable and productive society. To create awareness and to make a regular practice, EsselWorld Bird Park launches a campaign in social media educating people on various steps which will help us in protecting Mother Nature thus also ensuring the well-being of present and future generations.

The campaign educates those simple steps in our life which will help us in making a conscious effort to conserve nature around the world.

The objective of the day is so vital and must be celebrated with wise management and utilization of natural resources. Due to natural imbalance, people are facing threats like various diseases, natural disasters, increased temperature, global warming, and a lot more. Therefore, for the next generation, it is necessary to preserve it. The only way to attain this can be through raising awareness among people and the simple steps that they can do to protect and conserve Mother Nature. “Mr. Paresh Mishra, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, EsselWorld, Water Kingdom and EsselWorld Bird Park.”

 

