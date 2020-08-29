हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Onam 2020

Onam 2020: Festival date, significance and facts

This year, celebrations began on August 22 and will culminate on September 2. Several people took to social media and extended Onam wishes. 

Onam 2020: Festival date, significance and facts
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational use only)

New Delhi: Onam is the major harvest festival in Kerala which falls on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the Malayalam calendar month of Chingam. According to the ancient legends, the Malayalam festival marks the annual trip of King Mahabali to the state he once ruled.

The festival is celebrated in the month of Chingam according to the Malayalam calendar which is equivalent to the Hindu solar calendar followed by people in other parts of India. The festival is spread over 10 days and culminates with Thiruvonam, the most important day. 

Atham, Chitira, Chodhi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketa, Moolam, Pooradam, Utthradom and finally Thiruvonam together make Onam an elaborate ceremony. Onam signifies the annual homecoming of King Mahabali from Patala Loka, where he was sent by Lord Vishnu’s Vamana avatar.

Legend of Onam:

It is believed that King Mahabali, the most benevolent Raja of Kerala visits his kingdom to see his subjects happy and prosperous on the occasion of the auspicious harvest festival.

Women participate in Pookolam (rangoli made of flowers) and perform Kaikottikali, a dance form. Dressed in their best fineries, women look resplendent in an off-white Kasavu sari with golden border, teamed up with gold jewellery. The men look dapper in white Veshti (dhoti) and shirt.

People get together to participate in a number of cultural activities to celebrate the festival in unison. Boat race (Vallam Kali), Pulikali (folk dance in the disguise of a tiger) and other dance and art forms specific to Kerala.

Sadya, an elaborate meal with 26 food preparations adds more fervour to the festivities.

Onam greetings to all our readers!

 

