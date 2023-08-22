Onam 2023: Simple and Trending Onam Pookalam Drawing Ideas and Designs

Onam Festival 2023- Onam is a colorful celebration of history, culture, beliefs, and values. The Kaikottikkali dance, Puli Kali, boat races, banquet lunches, and the lovely flower carpets known as Pookalam are just a few of the festival's numerous attractions.

Adorn your home or office entrance with these Onam Pookalam designs during the Onam Festivities this season. This will make your Onam celebration more lively and vibrant. Students can view these wonderful yet straightforward Onam Pookalam designs for drawings to be made at home or at school.

Why do we celebrate Onam?

Onam is a festival that typically begins in the middle of August and lasts through the middle of September. The Malayalam calendar designates this month as Chingam. The 10-day Onam festival features a variety of festive activities.

Significance and importance of Onam Celebrations

Keralites celebrate Onam in honor of the great king Mahabali's return home. He was Prahalad's grandson. He is regarded as the monarch of heaven in the next yuga and is one of the seven Chiranjivis. One of the most significant and anticipated aspects of Onam is Sadya- the meal served for their adored King is lunch. As the Sadya concludes the celebrations, all the dishes must be of the highest caliber in taste. A perfect Onam Sadya is also necessary for a proper Onam vibe.

Top Onam Celebration Moments

The main events at Onam are the Kaikottikkali dance, Puli Kali, boat races, banquet meals, and the lovely flower carpets known as Pookalam. The customary multi-course dinner served on this auspicious occasion is called onam sadhya. On a banana leaf, there are 25 vegetarian dishes included in the lunch.

Onam Pooklam Designs